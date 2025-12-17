Gxpress Solutions Recognised in Forbes India DGEMS 2025 Select 200

PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 17: Gxpress Solutions (India) Pvt. Ltd., a global logistics and supply chain company enabling seamless cross-border commerce, has been named to the Forbes India DGEMS 2025 Select 200, a recognition highlighting emerging enterprises with strong global potential, innovation-driven operations, and significant industry impact. Headquartered in India with an operational presence across Dubai, the USA, and the UK, Gxpress has built a technology-enabled logistics ecosystem that supports businesses of all sizes in accessing international markets with speed, reliability, and compliance.

Founded by Praveen Vashistha, Gxpress began with a mission to simplify global logistics for Indian exporters, particularly SMEs that lacked access to structured, custom-built solutions. Over the years, the company has expanded into a full-stack logistics provider offering freight forwarding, eCommerce fulfillment, warehousing, customs clearance, small parcel delivery, multimodal transport, and last-mile operations. From first-mile pickup to international freight movement, global warehousing, and doorstep delivery, the company's integrated model ensures that clients experience end-to-end visibility and operational efficiency throughout their supply chain.

Speaking about the recognition, founder and director Praveen Vashistha said, "Being selected in the Forbes India DGEMS 2025 Select 200 is a proud moment for us and a validation of everything we have built over the years. Gxpress was created to support businesses that wanted to grow beyond borders but lacked access to structured logistics frameworks. This recognition reinforces our commitment to enabling global trade through technology, transparency, and customer-centric innovation." He added, "We have remained a bootstrapped company while expanding our operations across multiple countries. Our growth has been consistently driven by trust, operational excellence, and our ability to provide customized logistics solutions for different industries and markets. The DGEMS recognition motivates us to scale faster, deepen our international presence, and empower even more businesses to participate in global commerce."

Gxpress's growth has been driven by its strong operational foundation, global partnerships, and its focus on simplifying complex supply-chain processes through digital systems. The company has supported thousands of exporters, eCommerce brands, D2C companies, and retail businesses by offering reliable freight forwarding, smart warehousing, Amazon and Walmart prep services, real-time tracking, customs documentation support, and cost-effective small parcel delivery solutions. Its commitment to precision, compliance, and customer satisfaction has enabled it to serve clients across more than 200 countries through a network of logistics hubs and partner facilities.

As Gxpress continues to scale, the company remains focused on strengthening its global network, expanding its warehouse footprint, and advancing its technology stack to enhance visibility, speed, and predictive capabilities for its customers. Being part of the Forbes India DGEMS 2025 Select 200 provides the company with greater international visibility and an opportunity to collaborate with global investors, policymakers, and enterprise partners. The recognition marks another milestone in Gxpress's journey to reshape global logistics, support resilient cross-border supply chains, and empower Indian businesses to compete and thrive on the world stage.

