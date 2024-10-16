Gytree Launches India's First Peri-Menopause Protein for Women Over 40

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 16: Gytree, India's one-stop women's health platform, has once again made headlines in the wellness industry by launching India's first peri/menopause-specific protein for women over 40. This revolutionary product is designed to meet the unique nutritional needs of women transitioning through menopause, helping them tackle the range of physical and emotional challenges that accompany this phase.

"The menopause phase, which typically begins in women around their 40s or early 50s, brings about significant hormonal changes," says Dr Sudeshna Ray, Additional Director of Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Jaslok Hospital Mumbai. "These shifts can result in symptoms such as hot flashes, fatigue, mood swings, weight gain, and skin changes, among others."

"Unfortunately, many women are not provided with targeted nutrition to address these challenges, leaving them vulnerable to both short-term discomfort and long-term health risks such as osteoporosis and cardiovascular issues," says Gytree founder Shaili Chopra.

Recognizing this gap, Gytree has developed a breakthrough product that is not only tailored for women's health but also convenient and effective. Chopra, who is also the founder of SheThePeople Network, says her nuance is based on her learning and research over many years.

One of the standout features of Gytree's menopause protein is its no-bloat formulation, ensuring that it is gentle on the stomach and easy to digest. The product is made with 100% natural ingredients, reflecting Gytree's commitment to providing clean, safe, and health-boosting supplements for women that actually deliver results.

Gytree's menopause protein has those vitamins and minerals in which Indian women are deficient such as folic and iron, B12, Vitamin D etc.

Recently, at the launch of Gytree's support group called Women Wellness and Wins at The Quorum in Gurgaon, Dr Sudeshna Ray said, "By launching this product, Gytree has addressed a significant gap in women's health care in India, especially for those over 40."

The Gytree Difference

Gytree is a brand known for its innovative approach to women's health. The company combines deep scientific research with real-world health concerns, offering women natural and effective solutions for their unique health needs.

In their portfolio of nutrition products now, there are plant proteins for daily energy, a protein for 40+, and they will soon announce a protein for PCOS management.

"Protein plays a major role in a woman's hormonal journey. We know insulin resistance is seen among PCOS patients and we really need to work upon to reverse it by taking control over our carbohydrates and replacing them with high-value proteins as protein helps in improving insulin sensitivity," says a nutritionist, Chahat Vasdev.

As menopause becomes a more widely discussed and accepted topic in the realm of women's health, Gytree is at the forefront of providing real, actionable solutions that help women feel better and stronger.

