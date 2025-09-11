Habiver Launches Nationwide with Next-Gen Wellness and Homecare Solutions

NewsVoir

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 11: Habiver, a next-generation wellness and homecare solutions brand developed by KM Naturals, today announced its official nationwide launch. Originating from South India's strong legacy in natural care, Habiver enters the national market with a comprehensive portfolio that bridges nature and science positioning itself as a strong alternative to established multinational and domestic brands.

What sets Habiver apart is its commitment to quality, sustainability, and performance. Habiver's products are crafted with botanical extracts, bio-actives, and scientifically validated ingredients that deliver powerful cleaning and wellness benefits without compromising safety or environmental responsibility.

Drawing from KM Naturals' legacy in spice trading, essential oils, and fragrance compounds, Habiver embodies a philosophy of care that extends from individuals to homes, industries, and even aviation. Its diverse product portfolio spans homecare solutions, toiletries, baby and personal care products, aromatherapy blends, cosmeceuticals, fragrances, and industrial hygiene formulations including specialized aircraft cleaning solutions that meet aviation standards.

Habiver's strength is backed by a state-of-the-art production facility spread across 14,000 sq. ft., equipped to handle diverse manufacturing needs with efficiency and precision. The unit has a daily capacity of 50 tons across multiple product categories, supported by a fully automatic packaging line capable of filling 6,000 bottles per hour. With the ability to produce over 100 products spanning 20 distinct categories, the facility ensures both scalability and consistency, enabling Habiver to meet large-scale demand while maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety.

"At Habiver, we believe that wellness begins with everyday habits. Each product is crafted with a simple principle: if we wouldn't use it ourselves, it doesn't make the cut," said Antu Kuriakose, Managing Partner, KM Naturals. "Our vision is to deliver high-performing solutions that are high quality, sustainable, and trustworthy products that care for people, their spaces, and the planet."

Key Highlights of Habiver

* Holistic Range: From hand washes, sanitizers, and floor cleaners to aromatherapy blends and fragrances, Habiver offers solutions for every lifestyle need.

* Sustainability First: Every formulation is designed to be effective on impurities yet gentle on the planet.

* Trusted Quality: Manufactured in state-of-the-art facilities following GMP standards, Habiver is HACCP certified and globally benchmarked with ISO 9001, 14001, and 45001 certifications.

* Custom Solutions: Habiver supports businesses, retailers, and institutions with scalable hygiene and wellness solutions.

* Advanced Innovation: Specialized cleaners for aerospace and commercial applications, showcasing the brand's ability to blend natural intelligence with scientific precision.

Availability Across India

Habiver products will be available through local kirana stores, supermarkets, leading online platforms, and direct-to-consumer channels from January 2026, ensuring accessibility for households and institutions alike. Businesses and industries can also partner with Habiver for bulk supply and custom solutions.

Developed by KM Naturals, Habiver stands for "A Habit of Wellness in Every Drop". With a strong foundation in natural extracts and essential oils, the brand is committed to crafting safe, sustainable, and performance-driven solutions for everyday life. Habiver's mission is clear: to build a cleaner, healthier future by putting care at the heart of everything it does.

