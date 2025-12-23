Hafele Architectural Lights expands interior lighting solutions with the Delft Series

New Delhi [India], December 23: With over a decade of expertise in furniture lighting through its Loox range, Hafele extends its lighting portfolio with Hafele Architectural Lights, offering integrated lighting solutions designed for interior spaces. Developed to meet the growing demand for reliable, design-oriented architectural lighting, the range enables consistent illumination across residential and hospitality environments.

The Architectural Lights range has been engineered to support a variety of lighting requirements, including ambient, task and accent lighting, while maintaining visual continuity across spaces. Designed with flexibility and ease of application in mind, the range allows architects and designers to implement different illumination techniques using a coordinated family of luminaires.

A key offering within this portfolio is the Delft Series Architectural Lights, developed in response to current preferences for compact luminaires that deliver higher illumination with minimal visual intrusion. The series is suited for applications where controlled light output and visual comfort are essential, such as dining areas, bedrooms, living rooms, hotel rooms and display zones.

The Delft Series features a compact form factor with a deep baffle design that helps reduce glare and direct light effectively. Its controlled light distribution ensures comfortable illumination while supporting functional requirements across different interior settings. The luminaires are available in neutral finishes that integrate seamlessly into contemporary ceiling designs.

Designed around a modular concept, the Delft Series allows flexibility in configuration based on installation requirements. The plug-and-play system supports efficient, tool-free installation, simplifying on-site execution while maintaining consistency in performance and finish.

Engineered in line with Hafele's approach to quality, reliability and system compatibility, the Delft Series reinforces Hafele's position as a holistic lighting solutions provider. By extending the principles of flexibility and ease established by the Loox lighting system into architectural applications, Hafele Architectural Lights supports well-planned, comfortable and visually balanced interior environments.

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

