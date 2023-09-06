Hafele Introduces New Classic 90 SC Architectural Sliding System

Classic 90 SC Architectural Sliding System

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6: Sliding doors have increasingly transformed into essential elements of residential and commercial spaces due to their versatility, ease of use and countless application possibilities. It therefore has become a necessity, as a brand, to continuously develop and innovate in order to cater to the ever-changing lifestyle and technological demands for these fittings.

In sync with these demands, Hafele brings to you a new architectural sliding system, the Classic 90 SC (for wooden doors and wooden framed glass doors), that offers innovative functionality and ease of installation. This system is a single door sliding system that can handle heavier doors of up to 90kg and cover wider openings offering more robust designs. Integrated with double sided soft close technology, you get a smooth, impact-free closing experience with every slide. Closing dampers integrated into the rollers and a top hung system format increase the simplicity of this system and is thus easy and quick to install, thereby saving you time.

