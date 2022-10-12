Hafele introduces new range of sliding doors through Aluflex 60T

Profiled partitions in the form of sliding doors are the amalgamation of functionality and sophistication in any interior space. They not only help achieve a clean immaculate appearance for floor-to-ceiling partitions but also impart elegance to the entrance of your walk-in wardrobes.

Hafele's Aluflex Range introduces yet another solution in the form of Aluflex 60T, which is an aluminum profiled system with numerous panel design and material application possibilities. True to its name, it provides tremendous flexibility with respect to design, allowing you to experiment with wood or glass (clear/patterned) door panels. Catering to door weight of up to 60 kg, the uniqueness of Aluflex 60T lies in its patented mechanism. The sliding system comes with a top roller mechanism that sustains the entire weight of the door, negating the need for any bottom track installation thus leaving the floor space completely unobstructed and clear. The integrated double-sided soft closing mechanism of Aluflex 60T enables smooth and quiet operations while opening and closing the doors on either side.

In terms of installation and assembly, Aluflex 60T has an uncomplicated assembly process, and any post-installation adjustments can be simply done with the help of an allen key through minimal drillings in the profiles. The attractive Anodized Black finish of the profiles and tracks exudes style and sophistication as well as adds character and dimension to your interiors.

Hafele India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Hafele Global network and has been operating in India since 2003 under the leadership of Jurgen Wolf (Managing Director). The ability of the company to understand the diverse Indian market has made it an authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories. The company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories namely Home Appliances, Furniture Lighting, Sanitary and Surfaces catering to the focused demand from these industries. The subsidiary has a strong nation-wide presence with offices in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Cochin. It has full-scale operations in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with Regional offices and Design Showrooms in both the countries; and has also spread its operations to other regions of South Asia including Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives.

Hafele India services its customers with a base of over 1300 employees, a well-networked Franchise base of over 130 shops along with over 1000 dealers situated across South Asia. The subsidiary has a sophisticated Logistics centre in Mumbai along with distribution centres in Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Colombo respectively.

