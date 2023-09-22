Hafele Introduces New State-Of-The-Art Premium Vesta Hobs

Hafele’s Vesta Hobs For Everyday Indian Cooking

Practical Hobs for Everyday Indian Cooking

New Delhi (India), September 22: In the bustling space of Indian homes lies the kitchen, which stands as the epicenter of togetherness and culinary experiences. Over the years, Hafele with its deep understanding of Indian consumption patterns, has been at the forefront for introducing holistic kitchen solutions and appliances designed to seamlessly blend functionality with aesthetics. These solutions carry with them the tradition of Indian heritage, one which requires various cooking techniques.

Catering to these cooking & consumption patterns, Hafele introduces its new state-of-the-art premium hobs range – Vesta. The name in itself symbolizes Hearth; a place where you have a pure fire in the house, a place for faith, family and order, that resonates with the embodiment of the love and care you put into your cooking with these hobs.

Hafele’s Vesta Hobs embrace advanced technologies that ensure durability with the premium quality brass burners that cater to all your cooking needs from heavy cooking to slow sautéing, provides even distribution of flames directly onto the vessels with the true-blue direct flame output and creates a clean and hygienic cooking environment thanks to the anti-drip technology. To further enhance your cooking experience is their energy efficiency, premium ergonomics and a stylish black finish that gives an elegant visual experience, complementing your interiors.

So, experience the magic of Vesta Hobs which with its sleek design and intuitive features create a harmonious cooking environment.

Log onto https://www.hafeleindia.com/en/info/service/contact-us/410/ to find the nearest Häfele showroom or design centre.

Website: https://www.hafeleindia.com/en/

Customer Care Toll Free:1800 266 6667

Customer Care WhatsApp: +91 97691 11122

Customer Care Email ID: customercare@hafeleindia.com

About Hafele India

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Häfele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia.

Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor