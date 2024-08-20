Hafele Introduces RE-Ach Digital Lock

New Delhi [India], August 14: Gone are those days of fumbling with a stack of keys or always being worried about forgetting them somewhere! The addition of a digital lock to your daily routine takes care of these worries by enabling convenient, key-less access to your home or office.

Designed to seamlessly integrate onto your main door, Hafele's new RE-Ach Digital Lock is a formidable amalgamation of security and style that ensures utmost safety along with premium aesthetics. Besides its captivating appearance, this advanced digital lock offers multiple access options – the convenience of fingerprint recognition, the simplicity of RFID cards, the familiarity of passwords, and the versatility of the Hafele Smart Living App – a mobile application that can help operate and manage your lock remotely, giving you complete control of the access to your home. This lock now also features the Privacy Locking Mode which further enhances convenience and functionality. So, in essence, you are the key!

Encased in Rich Antique Copper and Black Matt finishes, RE-Ach digital lock provides exceptional functionality and elevated aesthetics.

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

