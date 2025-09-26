Hafele Introduces the Edinburgh Series of Architectural Lights

Edinburgh Series

New Delhi [India], September 27:For over a decade, Hafele's Loox Range has been redefining lighting solutions for furniture applications with its elegant design, simplicity, and technological innovation. From task lighting for kitchens to mood lighting for bedrooms, the Loox Range has seamlessly blended functionality with aesthetics. Recognizing the evolving need for advanced room lighting, Hafele expanded into architectural lighting in 2019, addressing a significant gap in the market between inconsistent local options and inaccessible international brands.

With this vision, Hafele engineered a complete range of Architectural Lights that not only enhance the design of interiors but also empower architects, designers, and homeowners with versatile illumination options. These lights combine high performance with low Unified Glare Rating (UGR), ensuring comfortable brightness levels for everyday living. From highlighting textures and artworks to evenly illuminating floor and ceiling spaces, Hafele's Architectural Lights are designed to meet every interior need.

The newly launched Edinburgh Series is the epitome of harmony in lighting design. Built to complement any interior scheme, the series offers fixtures that maintain a consistent luminaire design across both true ceiling and false ceiling installations. With built-in drivers for quick installation and a wide choice of mounting options, the Edinburgh Series promises flexibility without compromising on design integrity and visual appeal.

What sets the Edinburgh Series apart is its ingenious design adaptability. A single recess-mounted luminaire can be used in multiple ways: fully recessed for a flush finish, partially pulled out for surface mounting, or extended further for a swivel motion application. This versatility ensures one fixture serves various lighting purposes, minimizing clutter while maximizing functionality. Available in warm, natural, and cool white light tones with baffle finishes in black, white, and bronze, these luminaires give both designers and end users the freedom to craft lighting atmospheres that reflect personal style and intent.

With uniform light distribution, smooth gradients, and the ability to tilt up to 90° and rotate 355°, the Edinburgh Series delivers both precision and ambience. For architects, it offers versatility, technical excellence, and reliability. For homeowners, it brings comfort, style, and a sense of harmony into everyday living. With Hafele's Edinburgh Series, lighting evolves to become an integral element of design, creating spaces that are as comfortable as they are beautiful.

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global Network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces, positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nationwide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

