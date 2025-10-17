Hafele Presents the Cronus Digi-Step Hobs: A New Era of Smart Cooking

New Delhi [India], October 17:With over a century of expertise in premium home solutions and innovative kitchen technologies, Hafele continues to set benchmarks in design, functionality, and performance. Staying true to this legacy, Hafele introduces the Cronus Digi-Step Hobs, a breakthrough in modern gas hob technology that seamlessly blends advanced functionality with sophisticated design. Crafted for the contemporary kitchen, Hafele's Cronus Digi-Step Hobs deliver the perfect balance of precision, safety, and style, redefining everyday cooking experiences.

Equipped with Digital Multi Timers, each burner can be individually timed for different dishes, allowing for greater convenience and control. The innovative Graduated Flame Technology offers multiple flame levels, enabling users to achieve perfect cooking results every time.

For added safety and comfort, the hobs feature Insta Ignition and a Flame Failure Safety Device, ensuring reliable and secure operation. Built with high-quality brass burners and fully sealed technology, the Cronus Digi-Step Hobs promise long-lasting, maintenance-free performance.

Aesthetically, Hafele enhances the Cronus Digi-Step Hobs with premium metal knobs featuring a sleek gunmetal finish and grooved edges for improved grip and heat resistance. The elegant 8mm tempered glass cooktop with beveled edges, paired with a modern 7-segment digital display and touch controls, creates a seamless fusion of style and innovation that elevates the look of any kitchen.

Available in 3-burner, 4-burner, and 5-burner models, Hafele's Cronus Digi-Step Hobs feature specialized burners like the 5kW Dual Function Wok Burner for high-intensity cooking, the Medium Wok Burner for everyday use, and the Dual Ring Burner for slow, delicate preparations, each designed to deliver maximum versatility and performance.

With the Cronus Digi-Step Hobs, Hafele brings innovation, safety, and style together to enrich the cooking experience.

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nationwide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

