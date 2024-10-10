Hafele’s Columbia Series Architectural Lights

New Delhi [India] October 10: Hafele's Loox Range has been meeting the demands for lighting in furniture as well as the growing needs for networking and digitalization since the last 10 years. The solutions offered within this range maximize simplicity and flexibility as well as assure high reliability. The range presents itself as a unique combination of elegant design and state of the art technology making it the perfect choice for any home furniture application, be it Task Lighting for Kitchen cabinets and plinths, Decorative Lighting for Living Room Showcases, Mood Lighting for Bedroom Applications or pure Functional Lighting in Wardrobes.

With the ever-increasing demands for quality and specialized lighting solutions not just for furniture but also for rooms, Hafele in 2019 expanded its range offering to include ceiling cove lighting which incorporates our high-quality strip lights. It was during this period that we realized that among the numerous ceiling light types available in the market, interior architectural lighting had a huge demand, however there weren't many prominent brands that offered these solutions. On one side, there existed local market players that offered these solutions without effective quality assurances, while on the other there were international brands that only catered to projects with no stable price offering or service support. This left majority of the customers without a viable choice in the market.

Identifying this distinct gap early on as an opportunity, Hafele initiated the research and engineering for a range of lights that enhances the design of architectural spaces as well as provides opportunities of achieving different illumination techniques and functionalities. As a brand, Hafele understands design and is known for its bend towards innovation. It also understands the importance of home ergonomics, lifestyle conveniences and ease of mobility within your surroundings. Our efforts towards this exercise led to the development of a versatile range of architectural lights; Hafele Architectural Lights was brought into existence.

With Hafele's New Architectural Lighting Range, you will find all your lighting needs taken care of. Whether it is lighting up a small area, highlighting a wall texture, emphasizing on a work of art, illuminating the floor space at night or simply ensuring even distribution of light across the entire space – these lights have got you covered. The range, consisting of 9 series, covers various applications, installation techniques and design themes. Each series comes with a comprehensive offering of the different types of interior lights, be it downlights, spotlight or wall washers, which allows you to implement a consistent design theme (in terms of the lighting fixtures) across the space available, even with differentiated illumination techniques. The biggest advantage this range carries is the absolutely low Unified Glare Rating (UGR). The lower the UGR rating, the lower the glare from the light fittings which therefore results in comfortable illumination in your living spaces.

The convenient plug and play assembly, impressive product specifications, flexibility in ordering components, luminaire finishes, and availability of glare reduction accessories provide an overall customized option tailored to your specific requirements. Engineered on the same philosophy of ‘easiness' and ‘flexibility' as the Loox furniture lighting system, Hafele can now be your holistic lighting solutions provider, delivering premium ambient, task and accent lighting for your living spaces.

The Columbia Series

Experience true High-Definition interior lighting with Hafele’s new Columbia Architectural Lights Series that offers excellent true colour reproduction and sharper details. The compact luminaires from this series deliver a brighter light output, thanks to the premium reflectors that direct maximum light from the LED, efficiently illuminating your interior space.

In addition, the wall washer luminaires from this series give a soothing visual experience thanks to the reflector design which directs the light to the wall in a way that the light source is not visible directly. With an extremely low UGR of less than 16 and, single LED and multiple LED linear luminaire options, the Columbia series downlights and wall washers can be used to illuminate smaller and wider areas.

About Hafele India

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

Log onto hafeleindia.com/en/info/service/contact-us to find the nearest Hafele showroom or design centre

Website: hafeleindia.com

Customer Care Toll Free: 1800 266 6667

Customer Care WhatsApp: +91 97691 11122

Customer Care Email ID:customercare@hafeleindia.com

