Hafele’s Kabi-Net Digital Locks

New Delhi [India] October 14: Home security has seen a major evolution in the past few years. The shift from traditional locks to password-enabled digital locks has not only re-defined access, but also transformed the way people look at security. While the popularity of digital locks crafted for the main door is helping us effectively manage this for homes, the concern for your precious belongings stored in drawers and cabinets of wardrobes still remains on the top of the mind.

Taking care of these worries, Hafele introduces a practical and effective solution: the Kabi-Net Digital Locks Range. These compact and unique locks that are operated using your fingerprints, bring convenience and peace of mind. These interactive locks sport a three colour status indicator which updates you of the current state of the lock, and also warn you if the battery is low.

Featuring 4 locks – Kabi-Block, Kabi-Orb, Kabi-Iris and Kabi-Slim, this range not only safeguards but also exudes a sense of elegance with their premium finishes and designs.

KABI-BLOCK

Caption: Clean Design, Easy Operation

Hafele's Kabi-Block Digital Lock is a compact and unique lock that enable secure biometric access to your precious belongings stored in drawers, cabinets or wardrobes. Taking care of your security worries, this lock brings convenience and peace of mind. A three-colour LED indicator updates you on the status of the lock while also providing an alarm if the battery is low. This lock also features an emergency key which is unique to the lock and an auto locking function, enhancing safety. The clean design of Kabi-Block enables it to be intuitive and very easy to operate.

KABI-ORB

Caption: Seamless Functionality, Fool-proof Security

Serving the dual purpose of a pull knob and a digital lock is Kabi-Orb which offers unmatched convenience. The secure biometric access along with a unique emergency key, the auto locking function and a three colour LED status indicator offer convenience and enhanced security. Available in the three finishes of matt black, gun metal and rose gold, Kabi-Orb goes well with a multitude of interior themes.

KABI-IRIS

Caption: Distinctive Design, Unmatched Convenience

The eye shaped design of the Kabi-Iris gives a modern and distinctive look to your cabinets and drawers. While the biometric fingerprint access enables enhanced security, the unique key provided with the lock that offers access to your valuables in case of emergency and three colour LED status indicator delivers seamless convenience. These locks can also be used as pull knobs, thereby requiring minimum number of accessories to be installed on the drawer or door, delivering cleaner aesthetics. Available in two finishes of black matt and rose gold, these locks complement your premium interiors.

KABI-SLIM

Caption: Premium Aesthetics, Robust Performance

Sporting a flush mounted design, the Kabi-Slim enables seamless aesthetics that complements your modern interiors, while the options of operating the lock in the auto or manual locking modes give you the much-desired flexibility. Easily communicating the status of the lock while also providing an alarm if the batteries run low is the three colour ring status indicator that smartly flashes around the fingerprint sensor.

Log onto https://www.hafeleindia.com/en/info/service/contact-us/410/ to find the nearest

Hafele showroom or design centre.

Website:https://www.hafeleindia.com/en/

Customer Care Toll Free: 1800 266 6667

Customer Care WhatsApp: +91 97691 11122

Customer Care Email ID: customercare@hafeleindia.com

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

