Hafele’s Lighting Range

New Delhi [India], January 21: Hafele's Loox Range has been meeting the demands for lighting in furniture as well as the growing needs for networking and digitalization since the last 10 years. The solutions offered within this range maximise simplicity and flexibility as well as assure high reliability. The range presents itself as a unique combination of elegant design and state of the art technology making it the perfect choice for any home furniture application, be it Task Lighting for Kitchen cabinets and plinths, Decorative Lighting for Living Room Showcases, Mood Lighting for Bedroom Applications or pure Functional Lighting in Wardrobes.

With the ever increasing demands for quality and specialized lighting solutions not just for furniture but also for rooms, Hafele in 2019 expanded its range offering to include ceiling cove lighting which incorporates our high quality strip lights. It was during this period that we realized that among the numerous ceiling light types available in the market, interior architectural lighting had a huge demand, however there weren't many prominent brands that offered these solutions. On one side, there existed local market players that offered these solutions without effective quality assurances, while on the other there were international brands that only catered to projects with no stable price offering or service support. This left majority of the customers without a viable choice in the market. Identifying this distinct gap early on as an opportunity, Hafele initiated the research and engineering for a range of lights that enhances the design of architectural spaces as well as provides opportunities of achieving different illumination techniques and functionalities. As a brand, Hafele understands design and is known for its bend towards innovation.

It also understands the importance of home ergonomics, lifestyle conveniences and ease of mobility within your surroundings. Our efforts towards this exercise led to the development of a versatile range of architectural lights; Hafele Architectural Lights was brought into existence. With Hafele's New Architectural Lights Range, you will find all your lighting needs taken care of. Whether it is lighting up a small area, highlighting a wall texture, emphasizing a work of art, illuminating the floor space at night or simply ensuring even distribution of light across the entire space – these lights have got you covered. The range, consisting of 9 series, covers various applications, installation techniques and design themes.

Each series comes with a comprehensive offering of the different types of interior lights, be it downlights, spotlight or wall washers, which allows you to implement a consistent design theme (in terms of the lighting fixtures) across the space available, even with differentiated illumination techniques. The biggest advantage this range carries is the absolutely low Unified Glare Rating (UGR). The lower the UGR rating, the lower the glare from the light fittings which therefore results in comfortable illumination in your living spaces. The convenient plug and play assembly, impressive product specifications, flexibility in ordering components, luminaire finishes, and availability of glare reduction accessories provide an overall customized option tailored to your specific requirements. Engineered on the same philosophy of ‘easiness' and ‘flexibility' as the Loox furniture lighting system, Häfele can now be your holistic lighting solutions provider, delivering premium ambient, task and accent lighting for your living spaces.

The Columbia Series

Experience true High-Definition interior lighting with Hafele’s new Columbia Architectural Lights Series that offers excellent true colour reproduction and sharper details. The compact luminaires from this series deliver a brighter light output, thanks to the premium reflectors that direct maximum light from the LED, efficiently illuminating your interior space.

In addition, the wall washer luminaires from this series give a soothing visual experience thanks to the reflector design which directs the light to the wall in a way that the light source is not visible directly. With an extremely low UGR of less than 16 and, single LED and multiple LED linear luminaire options, the Columbia series downlights and wall washers can be used to illuminate smaller and wider areas.

Loox Furniture Lights with Sensor Switches

Furniture lights are the type of lights specially designed for efficient illumination of smaller spaces like wardrobes, cabinets, shelves and drawers. Offering the perfect balance between illumination and power consumption, these lights are best suited for installation on wooden panels. The small form factor of these lights also complements your interiors by exposing minimal hardware and delivering maximum light output.

For more than 10 years, the Loox furniture lights range from Hafele has been revolutionising the way spaces are lit for convenience and ease of movement. From functional lighting solutions to mood enhancing setups, this range offers a comprehensive solution for your interior lighting requirements. Loox furniture lights range covers linear lights, point lights and spotlights, covering the entire spectrum of furniture lighting. The linear lights from Hafele are profile lights which come in profile widths as low as 5 mm, and can be installed in wardrobes, bookshelves, drawers and overhead cabinets, just to name a few. Point lights and spotlights find applications in showcases for highlighting objects with absolute precision, highlighting the varied tones and colours which enhance their visual appeal. The different colour temperature options adds as additional layer of sophistication and elegance.

Offering more than just LED lights, Hafele enhances user convenience with its state-of-the-art switching solutions. Sensor switches from the Loox range enable effortless switching of the furniture lights. These include door sensor switches, wherein opening the wardrobe/cabinet door or drawer automatically switches ON the light and closing the door automatically switches it OFF. Sensor switches control the light by simply waving your hand, motion detector switches turn ON the lights when they detect a motion, whereas capacitive sensor switches turn ON/OFF the lights with just a touch. Offering a complete switching solution is the additional door contact switches which operate the light by making or breaking the contact physically.

With a 10-year warranty* on the Loox lighting solution, Hafele offers a complete peace of mind. Additionally, the fire-retardant nature of Loox cables and drivers makes this lighting system extremely safe to use.

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

Log onto hafeleindia.com/en to find the nearest Hafele showroom or design centre.

