Hafele’s MatrixBox Slim Drawer Systems

MatrixBox Slim Drawer Systems

New Delhi [India], December 26:Hafele introduces the MatrixBox Slim Drawer System, a refined storage solution designed to complement contemporary interiors with its slim proportions and precise functionality. Developed for modern living, the system brings together clean design and reliable performance across a variety of residential applications.

The MatrixBox Slim Drawer System features an elegant, minimal drawer profile that enhances the visual appeal of furniture while maintaining smooth and controlled movement. Its integrated soft-close mechanism and synchronised runner technology ensure a stable and quiet operation, delivering a consistent user experience in everyday use.

Designed for flexibility, MatrixBox Slim can be seamlessly incorporated into kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms and living spaces. The system supports a wide range of furniture layouts and storage requirements, making it suitable for both compact and spacious applications without compromising on design continuity.

Matrix Box Slim – Kitchen

Available in Graphite Grey, Stainless Steel and Midnight Black, MatrixBox Slim offers a refined palette that aligns with contemporary material trends. The choice of drawer side designs further allows the system to adapt to varied interior styles, enabling cohesive and customised storage solutions.

Aligned with Hafele's established quality standards, the MatrixBox Slim Drawer System reflects the brand's focus on precision engineering and long-term performance. With its balanced combination of design clarity, functional versatility and dependable operation, MatrixBox Slim is a practical drawer solution for modern homes.

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

