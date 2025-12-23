Hafele’s Midora Full Steam Oven brings versatility and healthier cooking to modern kitchens

Hafele's Midora Full Steam Oven

New Delhi [India], December 23: Hafele's Midora Full Steam Oven is designed to support healthier, more versatile cooking through the integration of full steam technology with conventional oven functions. Crafted for modern kitchens, the appliance combines performance, convenience and refined aesthetics in a single built-in solution.

Steam cooking plays a key role in preserving nutrients, texture and natural flavours while reducing the need for added fats. The Midora Full Steam Oven allows users to seamlessly incorporate steam into everyday cooking, delivering dishes that are moist and tender. When paired with baking, grilling or roasting modes, the oven achieves balanced results with crisp exteriors and well-cooked interiors.

Offering flexibility across a wide range of recipes, the Midora Full Steam Oven supports multiple cooking and steam-assisted modes, making it suitable for everything from daily meals to elaborate preparations. Its spacious interior accommodates varied cookware and portion sizes, allowing users to cook with ease and efficiency.

Designed with user comfort in mind, the oven features a soft-close door, an intuitive touch control panel with slider functionality and LED display, and telescopic shelf supports that enable safe and convenient access to dishes. The triple-glazed glass door enhances energy efficiency by minimising heat loss and maintaining consistent cooking temperatures.

Maintenance is simplified through integrated steam cleaning and descaling functions, helping keep the oven clean with minimal effort. Finished in Black Glass with refined detailing, the Midora Full Steam Oven blends seamlessly into premium kitchen interiors while retaining a timeless visual appeal.

Designed to respond to evolving cooking habits, the Midora Full Steam Oven reflects Hafele's approach to creating appliances that balance technology with everyday usability. By combining steam cooking with conventional oven functions in a refined built-in format, the Midora Full Steam Oven supports more mindful cooking while integrating seamlessly into contemporary kitchen spaces.

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia.

