Hafele’s Motion Technology Drawer Runners

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24: Loading or unloading your drawers with unclean hands or reaching out for your drawer when your hands are otherwise occupied causes inconvenience. Advancements in engineering have enabled the integration of modern technologies in systems that offer convenience and enhanced usability.

In line with these advancements, Häfele introduces its innovative ball bearing runners that come with integrated Push-to-Open, Soft Close motion technologies. These runners enable handle-less drawer designs with impact-free operations, thereby ensuring an effortless and hassle-free experience.

With 6 nominal length options and the ability to handle up to 40kg weight per set, these runners provide a contemporary and state-of-the-art solution that lasts long and performs better.

About Hafele India

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Häfele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces, positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia.

Hafele India has a strong nationwide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

