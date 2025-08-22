Hafele’s Valeriya Semi-Integrated Built-In Dishwasher

New Delhi [India], August 22: In today's fast-paced world, the kitchen has evolved into more than just a place for cooking, it's a space where style, convenience, and technology converge. With this in mind, Hafele introduces Valeriya, the new Semi-Integrated Built-In Dishwasher that redefines effortless cleaning while enhancing kitchen aesthetics.

True to its name, which means “strong and healthy”, Hafele's Valeriya delivers robust performance for every dishwashing need. Equipped with 15 place settings and 3 spacious baskets, it accommodates everything from delicate glassware to heavy-duty cookware like kadhais, pressure cookers, saucepans, and woks, making it the perfect choice for families of all sizes.

At the heart of Hafele's Valeriya Dishwasher lies a powerful Brushless DC (BLDC) motor that ensures whisper-quiet, energy-efficient operation, ideal for use at any time of day or night. Its Hygiene programme combined with UV light technology guarantees germ-free, safe-to-use utensils with every wash.

The Semi-Integrated Built-In design offers a seamless fit into your kitchen, while the capacitive touch control panel, LED display, and dark grey painted baskets elevate the overall look with a touch of understated luxury.

With Valeriya, Hafele blends cutting-edge technology, sleek design, and thoughtful features to create a dishwashing experience that's as beautiful as it is powerful.

Log onto hafeleindia.com/en/info to find the nearest

Hafele showroom or design centre.

Customer Care Toll Free: 1800 266 6667

Customer Care WhatsApp: +91 97691 11122

Customer Care Email ID: customercare@hafeleindia.com

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

