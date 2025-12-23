Hair Artist Sunny Verma Expands Sunnyhairport to Mumbai's Bandra

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23: Hair artist Sunny Verma, Founder of the salon brand Sunnyhairport, has expanded operations to Bandra, Mumbai, following the brand's growing presence in Delhi and increasing visibility across digital platforms.

Originally from Himachal Pradesh, Sunny Verma currently works across Delhi, Mumbai, and international markets. He is known in the hair and beauty industry for his focus on hair colour techniques, texture management, and styling methods developed specifically for Indian hair.

Sunnyhairport operates as a premium salon brand offering personalised hair services. According to the brand, its approach emphasises detailing, consultation-led transformations, and customised after-care. The company currently operates four salon branches and employs over 100 professionals, having started with a team of five.

In recent years, Sunnyhairport has gained additional digital traction through short-form transformation and transition videos shared on social media. Several of these videos featured public figures from the entertainment and sports industries, including Suryakumar Yadav, Remo D'Souza, Kusha Kapila, Terence Lewis, Avneet Kaur, Prince Narula, Dimple Kapadia, Tulsi Kumar, Shirley Setia, Bhumi Pednekar, Vishal Mishra, Jasmine Bhasin, Ashnoor Kaur, Kajal Aggarwal, and Yuvika Chaudhary.

The videos contributed to broader awareness of the brand among online audiences.

Sunny Verma began his career in 2006, at a time when advanced hair education options were limited in India. He later travelled to nearly 20 countries to study international hair colour systems, techniques, and research related to different hair textures. He spent over 15 years working as a Style Director with multiple brands before launching Sunnyhairport in 2020.

Alongside salon operations, Verma also runs Sunnyhairport School, an education initiative aimed at providing professional hair training and exposure to international trends for young artists and students in India.

The Mumbai Bandra outlet marks Sunnyhairport's latest phase of expansion. According to the brand, the focus remains on delivering consistent service standards across locations while continuing research and development in hair colour and maintenance techniques.

