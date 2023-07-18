Hair For Hope: Kapils Salon & Academy, CanKids KidsCan NGO & Deutsche Bank Team Up for Childhood Cancer Awareness

New Delhi (India), July 18: Kapils Salon & Academy, a renowned name in the beauty and grooming industry, proudly participated as the Hair Partner with Deutsche Bank, India, for the prestigious event, Deutsche Bank – Hair For Hope (Bal Bacchon Ke Liye). This inspiring initiative, organized by CanKids KidsCan and The National Society for Change for Childhood Cancer in India, was held on June 16, 2023, in Mumbai and Pune. The event witnessed donor Deutsche Bank employees shaving their heads to raise funds for the treatment of cancer patients.

Hair For Hope (Bal Bacchon Ke Liye) is a marquee event aimed at creating awareness about childhood cancer and supporting the cause through generous donations. Kapils Salon & Academy wholeheartedly embraced this opportunity to contribute to a noble cause as a hair partner that directly impacts the lives of children fighting cancer.

As the Hair Partner for the event, Kapils Salon & Academy played a vital role in offering their expertise and ensuring a seamless experience for the participants. With their team of skilled professionals, Kapils Salon & Academy helped the donor partner employees undergo head-shaving transformations, symbolizing their commitment to standing in solidarity with cancer patients.

Speaking about the collaboration, Mr. Kapil Sharma, Founder of Kapils Salon & Academy, said, “We are honored to have been the Hair Partner for Hair For Hope initiative. Our association with Deutsche Bank and CanKids KidsCan has allowed us to be a part of a movement that brings hope and support to childhood cancer patients. Through our participation, we aim to raise awareness about this critical issue and contribute to the well-being of these brave children.”

Mr. Sachin Shinde, Marketing Head of Kapils Salon & Academy, who also oversees the organization’s social initiatives, expressed his enthusiasm for being part of such a meaningful event. He stated, “At Kapils Salon & Academy, we believe in using our platform to make a positive impact in society. Partnering with Deutsche Bank and CanKids KidsCan NGO for the Hair For Hope event aligns perfectly with our commitment to social responsibility. It is truly inspiring to witness the donor partner employees shaving their heads and rallying behind this cause. Their selfless act sends a powerful message of solidarity, and we are privileged to be a part of this transformative journey.”

The event witnessed an overwhelming response from the donor partner employees, who willingly shed their locks to make a difference in the lives of cancer patients. Their selfless act not only showcased their empathy but also demonstrated the power of collective action in creating positive change. The funds raised from this initiative will be utilized to provide crucial medical treatments, support programs, and holistic care for children battling cancer.

Kapils Salon & Academy has always been committed to giving back to society and supporting causes that uplift and empower individuals. The partnership with CanKids KidsCan NGO for the Hair For Hope event aligns perfectly with their mission to make a meaningful impact and spread awareness about important issues.

