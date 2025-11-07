HAL signs pact with General Electric for 113 jet engines to power Tejas Mk1A fleet

New Delhi, Nov 7 In a significant development for India’s indigenous fighter jet programme, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Friday inked a deal with US-based General Electric (GE) for the supply of more than 100 jet engines to power the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mark-1A.

In a post on X, HAL said the agreement covers the delivery of 113 F404-GE-IN20 engines, along with a comprehensive support package, to meet the requirements of the follow-on order for 97 Tejas Mk1A aircraft. Engine deliveries are scheduled to take place between 2027 and 2032.

"Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has entered into an agreement with M/s. General Electric Company, USA, on 7th November 2025, for the supply of 113 Nos of F404-GE-IN20 engines and support package for execution of 97 LCA Mk1A programme," HAL wrote on X.

The state-run aerospace major had secured a fresh order in September for 97 Tejas Mk1A fighters — comprising 68 single-seater and 29 twin-seater variants — at a total cost exceeding Rs 62,370 crore. Deliveries under this contract are expected to begin in FY2028 and conclude over the next six years.

The Tejas Mk1A, developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and produced by HAL, represents a significant advancement in India’s push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

Meanwhile, HAL is also expanding its footprint in the civil aviation sector.

Last month, the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Russia’s Public Joint Stock Company United Aircraft Corporation (PJSC-UAC) to jointly produce the SJ-100 regional aircraft in Moscow.

The SJ-100, a twin-engine narrow-body jet, is already operational with over 200 aircraft flying globally across 16 commercial airlines. HAL said the collaboration will play a key role in strengthening India’s regional air connectivity network under the government’s UDAN scheme.

"SJ-100 will be a game changer for short-haul connectivity in India. Under this arrangement, HAL will have the rights to manufacture the aircraft," the company stated.

According to HAL, India’s aviation sector is expected to need over 200 jets in this category over the next decade to strengthen regional connectivity.

In addition, about 350 more aircraft may be required for the Indian Ocean region to serve nearby international tourist destinations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor