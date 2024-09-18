Half of India's public infrastructure vulnerable to climate change and urbanisation: CBRE

New Delhi [India], September 18 : Half of India's public infrastructure is ill-prepared for disaster planning and management, CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd stated during a conference in the national capital on Wednesday.

CBRE further emphasised the need to strengthen the country's public infrastructure to better handle potential crises.

Explaining the root cause of this issue, the firm pointed out that India is facing a significant rise in both natural and man-made disasters, which pose threats to the economy, population, and long-term sustainable development.

The Infrastructure Management Conference 2024, organised by CBRE and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), highlighted the increasing frequency and severity of floods, extreme temperatures, and cyclones. These events are causing widespread infrastructure damage, loss of life, and disruption of livelihoods.

CBRE also noted that India is increasingly exposed to man-made risks, including industrial accidents, cyberattacks, and public health emergencies.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO of CBRE for India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, said: "Inadequate risk management is a primary cause of the challenges we see in infrastructure projects. This leads to direct financial losses, hinders GDP growth, and has negative impacts on both reputation and society."

"While India is moving towards its next growth milestone, backed by a resilient economy and tremendous infrastructural development, it is crucial to adopt a proactive approach to ensure a sustainable future. Infrastructure will remain a key driver of growth, making it imperative to embrace innovative, agile, and forward-thinking practices, with a clear and swift roadmap," he added.

CBRE further highlighted that the situation is worsening due to shifting demographic and socio-economic conditions, unplanned urbanisation, development in high-risk areas, environmental degradation, climate change, and geological hazards.

The conference also discussed how Smart Facilities Management can play a crucial role in predicting and preventing equipment failures, reducing downtime, and optimising resource allocation in real estate assets through the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and innovations.

It was noted that new technologies, such as IoT sensors, AI-driven analytics, and machine learning algorithms, can enhance the overall performance of real estate assets.

Rajesh Pandit, Managing Director of Global Workplace Solutions and Property Management for India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa at CBRE, said: "With a focus on sustainability and disaster preparedness, we are now delivering tailored solutions that address current infrastructure management needs. Our experts ensure public infrastructure operates smoothly and efficiently. From routine maintenance to strategic planning, we create environments that maximise asset value. By continuing our efforts and adopting innovative practices, we can move beyond traditional infrastructure management approaches and establish a future-ready foundation."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor