Halomax Celebrates 20+ Years of Innovation

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 16: Halomax, a leading lighting manufacturer, is celebrating over two decades of service in the industry. A journey that started in 2001, Halomax has since then been delivering high-quality, internationally designed fixtures and lighting solutions for residential and commercial needs. Completely Made in India, Halomax has upheld the highest standards in lighting. Renowned for its design expertise, and continuous innovation, the brand has solidified its reputation as a trusted industry leader.

To mark this significant milestone, Halomax is excited to announce the launch of Luemin, its latest innovation in revolutionary lighting products in the second half of 2024. Luemin integrates cutting-edge technology with a user-friendly design, offering enhanced efficiency and sustainability. This new product represents the pinnacle of Halomax's expertise and is designed to set new standards in the lighting space. Sunil Rathi, Director at Halomax, expressing gratitude to Holamax's loyal customers, said "Reaching the 22 year mark is a testament to our innovative spirit. We are pleased that this 22 years journey has been extremely fulfilling as we have been able to serve our customers with the best in lighting solutions. We believe Luemin will exceed our customers' expectations and will be well received just like all our other products."

Halomax offers a diverse product range, including downlighters, profile lights, and step lights for residential interiors, as well as decorative and office lights for commercial spaces. The company also provides facade and landscape lighting solutions, such as spike lights, bollards, and uplighters, to enhance outdoor aesthetics.

With 90 dedicated team members, Halomax aims to be the preferred lighting partner for architects and interior designers across the country. The company's team of site coordinators ensures each project receives exceptional lighting solutions curated for their specific lighting needs. Halomax plans to expand into at least five new cities by 2025. As the company celebrates this journey, it extends heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been part of its success story.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in New Delhi, India, Halomax has excelled in the lighting industry for over 22 years, focusing on high-quality, internationally designed fixtures Made in India. Specializing in residential and commercial lighting solutions, including downlighters, profile lights, and decorative options, Halomax competes with many international brands with its commitment to innovation and high Color Rendering Index (CRI) values. With 90 team members, Halomax aims to expand its footprint by establishing new centers in at least five cities by 2025, solidifying its role as a preferred partner for architects and interior designers nationwide.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor