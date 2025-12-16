Hanahealth by DSS Imagetech Takes GERI Time-Lapse Incubator Pan India, Revolutionises IVF Outcomes

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 16: Reiterating its commitment to revolutionising IVF treatment in India, Hanahealth by DSS Imagetech, the authorised partner of Sydney-based Genea Biomedx, has launched the advanced GERI Time-Lapse Incubator pan India.

GERI, the next-generation Time Lapse embryo culture system from Genea Biomedx, is ideal for IVF clinics, labs adopting digital transformation, centres working toward accreditation, and research-focused fertility groups as it enables them to modernize their processes and improve IVF outcomes.

GERI helps infertility experts to closely monitor embryo development at every crucial stage in a stable culture environment indirectly contributing to higher pregnancy rates. Each of the incubator's six independent chambers has its own dedicated five-megapixel camera to provide detail time-lapse views of each embryo at very high resolution. The camera in each chamber can capture images of up to 11 focal planes of each embryo every five minutes.

"The GERI Time Lapse Incubator offers a highly sophisticated and controlled environment for embryo development, allowing us to monitor the embryos continuously without disruption. Its integrated time-lapse technology provides real-time imaging and detailed tracking of embryo development, enabling the clinics to make more informed decisions about embryo selection, ultimately enhancing the success rates," said A.R. Ghatak, Sr. Vice President, IVF Division, Hanahealth by DSS.

For embryologists seeking standardised, AI-supported objective grading, GERI reduces environmental fluctuations that harm embryos and helps them increase consistency and objectivity in embryo grading while enhancing their patient confidence through transparent communication.

"Time-Lapse embryo incubation in GERI, the game changer device for us in the IVF lab, has enabled SETs (single embryo transfers) with high pregnancy rates. Since the inception of the GERI ecosystem in our IVF lab, we have switched over to 100% embryo cultured under time-lapse and can not think of a scenario without GERI," Dr. Martin Jobst Greuner, Laboratory Director in the clinic - IVF-Saar-IVF, Saarbrucken, Germany.

Embryo selection is central to IVF success making the precise visibility of a time lapse incubator crucial for IVF specialists. Even subtle abnormalities in pronuclear behaviour can indicate chromosomal abnormalities or early developmental arrest allowing embryologists to identify abnormal embryos at an early stage and not transfer them to a womb.

Traditionally, embryologists have relied on periodic, static assessments of embryo morphology under a microscope, but this approach comes with its own limitations. Interruptions in culture conditions, subjective assessments, and the inability to visualize developmental milestones occurring between observation intervals are a few.

"GERI time-lapse incubator is the only integrated continuous monitoring benchtop incubator with humid culture option. In another way, GERI has addressed the importance of Osmolar stability for IVF clinics to ensure better embryo development and clinical outcomes. Research publication shows that humid culture of embryos gives better pregnancy outcomes compared to dry culture (Ref: valera et al (2022) Human Reproduction 37(9): 1980 - 1993)," said Sindhoora Rao B, Application Specialist & Embryologist, Hanahealth by DSS.

"The purpose of GERI is to store and preserve embryos at or near body temperature, providing optimised environment for their development. The unique award-winning design of GERI time-lapse incubator helps the clinics to do individualised culture and continuous monitoring together," said A.R. Ghatak, Sr. Vice President, Hanahealth by DSS.

By combining scientific insights with clinical precision, time-lapse technology, though well-established globally, is now gaining momentum across India. GERI is currently available in India only through Hanahealth by DSS and is already in use at leading centres including Krishna IVF Clinic in Visakhapatnam and Shanthi Shell Fertility in Bengaluru.

DSS Imagetech Pvt. Ltd., the flagship company of the DSS Group, is a market leader in Molecular Diagnostics, Life Sciences, and Biotechnology. Founded in 1998 with the philosophy 'Inspired by Technology', the New-Delhi based family-owned company delivers cutting-edge solutions including microscopy, clinical diagnostics, medical equipment and R&D to researchers and clinicians across diverse life sciences and healthcare fields. With an annual turnover exceeding INR 450 crore, the company employs over 500 professionals in across 11 cities.

