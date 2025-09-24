Hanahealth Partners with South Korea's Kai Health to bring AI-powered embryo tech to IVF labs across India

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 24: Hanahealth, the IVF vertical of DSS Imagetech, a market leader in Molecular Diagnostics, Life Sciences, and Biotechnology, has recently partnered with South Korea's Kai Health to enable IVF labs in India to benefit from its AI-powered embryo assessment tool, Vita Embryo. AI-powered embryo assessment is a transformative step that supports clinicians with more accuracy and consistency in IVF.

The partnership will enable IVF clinics in India to improve the decision-making and success rates of embryo selection using the Vita Embryo solution. IVF specialists will be able to make data-driven decisions that will result in higher implantation success rates and shorter IVF cycles, thereby improving overall treatment outcomes and patient confidence.

"This collaboration aligns with DSS Imagetech's focus on innovation, tech integration, and elevating clinical standards in IVF. Clinical results have shown that Vita Embryo's AI can improve the accuracy of embryo selection by 25% compared to human evaluation. Through Hanahealth's partnership with Kai Health, we are empowering embryologists to better predict embryo viability, reduce inefficiencies and detect subtle embryo features invisible to the human eye. We will see a marked improvement in implantation success thanks to this collaboration," said Mr A.R. Ghatak, VP of the IVF Division Hanahealth.

"India is one of the fastest-growing markets for IVF, and we see immense potential to support its ecosystem. By introducing our advanced AI-powered embryo selection, Vita Embryo into Indian clinics, we aim to empower IVF specialists in India with more precise tools for embryo assessment, ultimately helping improve success rates and patient outcomes", said Dr Hyejun Lee, CEO & Founder, Kai Health

Embryo selection in the IVF process is often variable and subjective, as the assessment largely depends on the embryologists' experience. By complementing their expertise with the AI tool, IVF specialists will be able to increase the success rates.

This collaboration fits into DSS's broader strategy of innovation and partnership with global tech leaders to provide comprehensive IVF solutions in India. Vita Embryo has attained medical device certification in multiple regions across the world ,including India, a market where the number of IVF cycles is projected to double by 2030.

The Vita Embryo tool is already being implemented by Nova IVF Fertility, India's fastest-growing fertility chain with 120 clinics, and is expected to be adopted by more IVF clinics across India in the coming months.

