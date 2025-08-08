Handa Aesthetics Introduces ERAS Protocol to Transform Tummy Tuck Recovery Experience

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 8: Handa Aesthetics has become one of the first aesthetic surgery clinics in the region to introduce the ERAS (Enhanced Recovery After Surgery) protocol for its aesthetic procedures. This evidence-based approach is making an impactful difference in patient care by reducing post-operative discomfort such as pain and nausea. The protocol is also effective in speeding recovery, ensuring well-being and comfort.

ERAS is a comprehensive, multi-step protocol designed to improve outcomes before, during, and after surgery. At Handa Aesthetics, the protocol is now being applied to abdominoplasty or tummy tuck procedures, significantly improving recovery time and reducing the need for narcotics. "With ERAS, our tummy tuck patients experience less pain, quicker healing, and return to their normal lives sooner," says Dr. Handa.

A tummy tuck, or abdominoplasty, is increasingly popular among mothers and those who've lost significant weight. The procedure helps remove excess skin and tightens abdominal muscles, helping restore strength, posture, and confidence. Beyond aesthetics, it can relieve back pain and improve core support, especially for those with a sagging skin or with separated muscles after pregnancy or major weight loss.

At Handa Aesthetics, patients often arrive after years of physical and emotional discomfort. Loose skin can cause rashes or infections, and weakened abdominal muscles may lead to back pain or difficulty performing physical activities. Beyond the physical, many report struggling with low self-esteem, especially when it comes to choosing clothing or engaging in personal relationships. "I spent years hiding behind baggy clothes. After two kids and losing 30 kgs, nothing worked. The tummy tuck gave me my body and confidence back," shares Shweta M., 36, a recent patient at Handa Aesthetics.

Under the expert care of Dr. Handa, a board-certified plastic surgeon with international training, Handa Aesthetics offers more than just a procedure; it provides a deeply personalized and transformative experience. Using advanced surgical techniques that minimize scarring and promote faster recovery, the clinic ensures safety and comfort with cutting-edge technology and comprehensive pre- and post-operative care plans. What truly sets the clinic apart is its commitment to patient-centered care, including emotional support and body-positive consultations. "We don't just change bodies, we change lives," says Dr. Handa. "Every tummy tuck is custom-planned based on the patient's lifestyle, concerns, and long-term goals."

Tummy tucks aren't limited to women; many men opt for the procedure after significant weight loss. Recovery typically takes 2 to 3 weeks before returning to work, with full recovery around 6 to 8 weeks. Scarring is expected, but strategic incisions and refined techniques ensure scars fade well over time. Safety is a top priority; thorough pre-surgical screenings are conducted to ensure each patient is a suitable candidate for the procedure.

With growing awareness around health and body positivity, the popularity of tummy tucks is rising. Post-pandemic, people are focusing more on wellness and self-care, and reconstructive procedures like this one are increasingly seen as part of that journey. The monsoon and early winter months are ideal for recovery, making now a great time to plan your transformation.

If you're struggling with loose skin, discomfort, or the feeling that your body doesn't reflect your hard work, a tummy tuck might be the solution. At Handa Aesthetics, you're not just another case; you're a story we commit to, from the first consultation to the final result. Schedule your consultation today and take the first step toward the body you deserve.

For more information, visit: https://handaaesthetics.com/ | Instagram:@HandaAesthetics

