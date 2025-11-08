Handloom & textile sectors are Manipur economy’s heartbeat: Guv Bhalla

Imphal, Nov 8 Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla said on Saturday that the handloom and textile sector is the heartbeat of Manipur’s economy, with women weavers forming its very foundation.

Inaugurating the Manipur International Textile Expo (MANITEX)-2025 at Urban Haat, Nilakuthi, Imphal, the Governor said that through the women’s artistry and resilience, they preserve the state’s heritage while shaping a sustainable future.

He said that the initiatives, such as One District One Product (ODOP), PM Mitra Parks, and Digital India e-commerce integration, are empowering the artisans with technology, innovation, and market access.

“Together, these efforts are strengthening the ‘Made in Manipur’ brand, a mark of authenticity, sustainability, and excellence. When we uplift our weavers, we uplift communities, ensuring that Manipur’s legacy continues to inspire the world,” said the Governor.

Bhalla said that the MANITEX 2025 is not merely an exhibition of fabrics and designs — it is a proud celebration of Manipur’s identity, creativity, and craftsmanship.

“Each weave tells a story of our people, our culture, and our enduring connection to the land. From the hills to the valleys, every community contributes its own unique themes, colours, and techniques, reflecting the beautiful diversity that defines Manipur’s textile heritage,” he stated.

The Governor noted that the Expo beautifully bridges tradition and innovation, connecting our artisans — many of them women — with national and global markets. It transforms skill into opportunity and heritage into livelihood, reaffirming that Manipur’s greatest strength lies in the hands of its weavers.

MANITEX stands as a shining example of how tradition can embrace modernity without losing its soul, Bhalla said.

Organised under the theme “Weaving a Sustainable Future: Manipur’s Handloom Heritage to Global Fashion,” the Expo (MANITEX-2025) is being held by the Department of Textiles, Commerce and Industry and the Directorate of Handloom and Textiles of the Manipur government.

Officials said that the primary objective of MANITEX 2025 is to showcase Manipur’s diverse handloom, handicraft, and textile products on the global stage, with a strong focus on eco-friendly textiles, natural dyes, and sustainable weaving practices deeply rooted in Manipuri traditions.

During the inaugural function, 3,000 frame looms and accessories were distributed to weavers under the National Handloom Development Programme.

In addition, financial assistance was provided to 60 ex-trainee artisans for the purchase of tool kits.

The Governor also released the Data Book of National and State Awardees of Manipur and unveiled the Handlooms and Textiles Calendar 2026.

State Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, Additional Chief Secretary (Textiles, Commerce and Industry and Transport) Anurag Bajpai, Padma Shri awardees, distinguished guests, officials, weavers, and members of the public attended the inaugural function.

