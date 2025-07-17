Handlooms Commissioner calls for reinvention to match changing consumer demands

New Delhi [India], July 17 : Development Commissioner (Handlooms) M Beena said on Thursday that August 7 is a significant date in India's history, marking the beginning of the Swadeshi Movement.

National Handloom Day is observed across the country to celebrate India's rich textile heritage.

This year, the event will be inaugurated by the President of India, honouring the weavers and showcasing their craft through exhibitions across states.

While talking to ANI, M Beena said that the government's vision is rooted in the principle of "Hand to Hand ", directly supporting weavers through the Raw Material Supply Scheme, which includes a 15 per cent subsidy on raw materials, Free transportation, support up to Rs 1.2 lakh for setting up local units, and Comprehensive training programs.

Currently, around 35 lakh weavers are associated with the handloom sector. The government provides Life insurance, Premium coverage, Monthly pensions and up to Rs 2 lakh scholarships for children of weavers who wish to join the craft.

M. Beena also raises concerns about the need for Reinvention in the Handloom Sector. The handloom sector requires reinvention to match changing consumer demands, including New designs and colour palettes, Professional designers deployed across clusters, and Direct-to-consumer sales to better understand market trends.

She said that in today's digital age, the government supports weavers with an e-commerce platform, where logistics costs are borne by the government, helping artisans reach a wider customer base without added financial burden.

While mechanisation is possible, the identity of the handloom lies in being handmade. Iconic weaves such as Banarasi and Kanchipuram sarees continue to enjoy strong demand. Through the India Handloom Brand, consumers can now recognise genuine handloom products marked by High quality, Sustainable materials and Fair prices for artisans, Beena said.

A national campaign is underway to globalise the India Handloom Brand, focusing on its sustainability and authenticity. The motto is simple: "Think Sustainable, Think Handloom", emphasising local craftsmanship and hand-made artistry.

With a wealth of traditional skills and art forms, one of the biggest challenges is to bring all this talent onto one platform and make it appealing to the younger generation. Notably, several fashion designers and celebrities are helping bring attention to the handloom. For instance, when a leading brand ambassador wore a Tangaliya weaver's shirt, it sparked a trend in handloom fashion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor