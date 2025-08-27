Hangover Ka Game Over! Varun Dhawan Unveils World's First Anti-Hangover Chips - Too Yumm! Party Harder Chips

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27: Too Yumm!, India's most disruptive snacking brand, has just dropped its boldest innovation yet - Party Harder Chips, the world's first-ever anti-hangover chips inspired by Livitup, the trusted anti-hangover supplement from Dr. Vaidya's.

Parties are meant to be unforgettable - not the hangovers that follow. That's where Too Yumm! Party Harder Chips come in. World's first-ever anti-hangover chips, they're the ultimate party snack - crunchy, tasty and loaded with a hangover-busting twist. Whether you're dancing at a sangeet, vibing at a festival, or just kicking back at a house party, Party Harder Chips have your back. So go on, snack big, party harder and wake up fresh without dreading the next morning.

What sets them apart? Every crunchy bite is powered by the same clinically proven natural ingredients found in hangover-prevention supplements. Blended into their bold Masala flavor are turmeric, ginger, black pepper and green tea antioxidants - a combination that helps your body recover while you keep the vibes going.

Bollywood's favorite entertainer Varun Dhawan unveiled the product in his signature high-energy style, perfectly capturing the spirit of the chips - bold, fun and unstoppable.

The video opens with Varun Dhawan in his signature hero style, delivering playful twists on iconic blockbuster dialogues, all while driving home the fun message of saying goodbye to hangovers.

Adding to this, Varun Dhawan says, "I love how Too Yumm! always brings something new and exciting. Party Harder Chips are a total game-changer - the snack every party needs to keep the fun going."

Speaking about the innovation, Yogesh Tewari, Chief Marketing Officer, Too Yumm!, shared, "Too Yumm! has always been at the forefront of snacking disruption. With Party Harder Chips, we're bringing the world's first ever anti-hangover chips - the ultimate party snack. We saw how much young Indians love to snack while celebrating, but there was nothing made especially for that moment. That's why - Party Harder Chips: they're bold, tasty and designed to keep the fun going. Partnering with Livitup allowed us to bring a product that not only satisfies taste buds but also genuinely supports a better next day. This is a world-first innovation and we believe it's going to redefine what snacking looks like at every party."

Available now on Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart, Too Yumm! Party Harder Chips are ready to be your ultimate party companion - delivered straight to your door when you need them most.

With this launch, Too Yumm! once again proves it's more than a snack brand - it's a lifestyle choice for the bold, the fun and the unstoppable.

Instagram Link: www.instagram.com/reel/DNm1BRwx7OB/

YouTube Link: www.youtube.com/shorts/_P6ieFinQPs

Too Yumm! is India's most disruptive snacking brand, known for bold innovations and exciting flavours that connect with today's new-age consumer. From everyday chilling to late-night hustling or binge-watching marathons, Too Yumm! is designed to keep up with every vibe and every occasion. With no palm oil and no compromise on taste, Too Yumm! continues to redefine what snacking means for a generation that wants it all - flavour, fun and innovation.

