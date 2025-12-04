Hansaplast Strengthens First-Aid Preparedness Through Partnership with Indian Red Cross Society, Empowering 75,000 Students with Lifesaving Skills

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4: Hansaplast, a globally trusted wound care expert for over 100 years, has amplified its commitment to care and safety through a meaningful collaboration with the Indian Red Cross Society in Gujarat. Focused on increasing first-aid awareness among young students, the brand has supported training programs for 75,000 school students across 250+ schools in the state.

As a significant milestone in this initiative, Geetika Mehta, Managing Director, NIVEA India, personally visited the training site at Gandhi Ashram School to observe the first-aid education in action. During her visit, 300 students were trained in essential first-aid techniques including choking response, CPR, bleeding control, recovery position, and management of fractures and animal bites. Her interaction with the trainers and students reinforced Hansaplast's belief in empowering children to become confident responders in times of need.

To further engage young audiences, Hansaplast and the Gujarat Red Cross Society organized a two-day First Aid Boot Camp for 300 students, featuring disaster management sessions, cultural activities, competitions, and practical learning modules, strengthening community preparedness through real-life application.

Additionally, on World First Aid Day, Hansaplast supported a recognition event honouring HR & Admin representative from leading organizations for their safety contributions. Attendees received Hansaplast first-aid kits, ensuring they are equipped to respond in everyday situations.

Geetika Mehta, Managing Director, NIVEA India, said: "At Hansaplast, our purpose has always been rooted in care. This translates into simplifying and democratizing wound care with education - especially in those unexpected moments when a simple act of first aid can make a huge difference. Personally, visiting the training workshop and witnessing these young students in action was incredibly inspiring. By enabling children with essential lifesaving skills, we are nurturing a generation that is more aware, responsible, and ready to protect one another."

Through this ongoing partnership, Hansaplast is working towards ensuring that lifesaving knowledge becomes accessible to every student creating safer homes, schools, and communities across India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor