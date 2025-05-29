Hanu Reddy Mango Tourism 2025: India's Mango Story Starts Here

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 29: The Great Mango Festival returns for its 2025 edition, curated by Hanu Reddy Mango Tourism, with a series of vibrant celebrations on June 1st, 8th, 15th, and 22nd. Set within the heart of the 70-year-old Hanu Reddy Raghava Farms, this event offers the perfect summer escape just 30 km from Chennai. A lush mango orchard, a 156-foot-long community table, and over 25 immersive experiences await guests of all ages.

Mango lovers and families can indulge in a mango-infused breakfast under the mango trees, play traditional games, enjoy hands-on farm life, explore crafts, and shop at a curated mini market promoting sustainable brands. The festival is more than an eventit's a celebration of culture, tradition, and India's beloved king of fruits.

Vision

At the core of Hanu Reddy Mango Tourism is a powerful purpose: To promote mango tourism of India by creating meaningful, experience-driven opportunities that generate economic value for farmersoffering globally sought-after farm experiences in addition to selling their produce.

Mission

At Hanu Reddy Mango Tourism, we're on a heartfelt mission to share the magic of India's mango with the worldthrough joyful, thoughtfully curated experiences that honor our traditions, embrace sustainability, and celebrate community.

Hanu's Table: The World's Happiest Table

Crafted from trees felled by Cyclone Vardah in 2016, the 156-ft-long table symbolizes resilience, community, and creativity. Nestled beneath the orchard canopy, it invites strangers and friends alike to dine, bond, and celebrate together.

Festival Highlights

Mangolicious Breakfast

Enjoy over 20 mango-inspired dishes curated by Pushpa's Kitchen, served at the iconic Hanu's Table.

Mango Magic

Mango picking, mango-eating competitions, a mango foot massage station, and even a DIY Achaar Bar bring juicy fun to every corner of the farm.

Farm Life, First-Hand

From bullock cart rides and paddy planting to traditional milling and ploughing, guests experience the joy of rural living.

Games & Challenges

Obstacle courses by Wild Warrior, Vazhuku Maram, traditional Indian games by Kreeda, and family-friendly competitions ensure something fun for everyone.

Craft & Creativity

Pottery, pot painting, leaf printing, and upcycled projects spark creativity while promoting native art forms.

The Mini Market

A curated collection of conscious brands for visitors to shop local, sustainable products and handcrafted items organized by Chennai Farmers Market.

The Great Mango Festival 2025 is more than a celebration of mangoesit's a tribute to India's traditions, its farmers, and the joy of simple pleasures. With a growing spotlight on experiential tourism, Hanu Reddy Mango Tourism stands as a pioneering force, weaving together India's cultural heritage, sustainability, and the irresistible charm of the mango.

Come for the mangoes. Stay for the memories.

Save the Dates!

The Great Mango Festival 2025 will be held on June 1st, 8th, 15th, and 22nd at Hanu Reddy Raghava Farms, just outside Chennai.

For enquiries, please call us at +91 9884020848

Tickets are available now at www.hanureddymangotourism.com.

Celebrate the season of mangoes with usan unforgettable experience awaits!

