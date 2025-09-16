Happiest Health Announces Ethics in Healthcare Summit 2025: A Platform for Trust, Transparency & Reform

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 16: Happiest Health, India's leading wellness enterprise, is set to host the Ethics in Healthcare Summit 2025 on September 25, 2025, at ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru. The summit will convene India's foremost thought leaders, policymakers, doctors, legal experts, and healthcare innovators to reimagine the future of ethical healthcare.

At a time when trust, accountability, and patient rights are under growing scrutiny, the summit will provide a first-of-its-kind platform to address urgent questions: How do we ensure transparency in healthcare delivery? Who safeguards patient rights in practice? How should India balance profit and compassion in its healthcare system?

Guest of Honour:

Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka.

Keynote Address:

Ashok Soota, Chairman & Chief Mentor, Happiest Health

"Reform of the Wellness and Healthcare Sectors in India"

Key Topics and Sessions Include:

- Panel 1: The Promise and Peril of AI in Indian Healthcare

With Dr. Vina Vaswani (Yenepoya University) and Rev Dr Prof Allan Pallana (United Theological College).

- Speaker Talk: Transparency in Healthcare Delivery - Building Trust & Ensuring Affordability

By Dr. Sanjay Mehrotra, Senior Consultant Cardiologist, Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences.

- Speaker Talk: Upholding Patient Rights by Bridging the Gap Between Policy and Reality

By Rajiv Khaitan, Senior Partner, Khaitan & Co.

- Panel 2: The Future of Medical Accountability & Self-Regulation

With Dr. Amar Jesani (Indian Journal of Medical Ethics), Dr. Sanjay Nagral (Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre), and Dr. Madhubanti Sadhya (NLSIU).

- Speaker Talk: The Art of Healing - Integrating Compassion and Interdisciplinary Care as an Ethical Imperative

By Dr. Paul Salins, MD & VP, Mazumdar Shaw Cancer Center & Narayana Hrudayalaya.

- Panel 3: Treating Ethically - Building Trust Between Hospitals, Doctors & Patients

With Mohammed Mohsin, IAS (Principal Secretary, Medical Education Dept., Karnataka), Dr. Shobha Prakash ( President of the Private Hospitals & Nursing Homes Association ), and Prof. Nadira Chaturvedi ( Co-chairperson of Patients for Patient Safety Foundation ).

The summit will explore pressing themes such as AI in healthcare, patient rights, transparency, affordability, medical accountability, and the ethical balance between technology and compassion. It promises to be a vital forum for debate, reflection, and actionable solutions to place people at the center of India's healthcare system.

About Happiest Health

Happiest Health is an integrated wellness enterprise promoted by Ashok Soota, one of India's most respected business leaders and serial entrepreneurs. We are committed to embracing wellness through credible knowledge via our digital HealthZine, monthly print magazine, health summits and multimedia content - along with state-of-the-art diagnostics, wellness centres and specialty clinics, all delivered in a unique away-from-the-hospital model.

Our diagnostics division offers routine and specialized tests, including the pioneering Gut Microbiome Test accessible nationwide, built on rich indigenous data. Guided by our philosophy to Probe, Predict, Prevent, we provide deeper insights that empower individuals to take charge of their health.

The Healthcare Services (HCS) division offers Dental services, with more disciplines like ENT, Ophthalmology, Dermatology and Orthopaedics being added soon. Our Wellness division provides Ayurveda, Physiotherapy, and Yoga clinics with a Mental Health clinic coming up soon. It also offers comprehensive wellbeing solutions for individuals and corporates through our Wellness Catalyst unit.

At Happiest Health, every service is designed to enable holistic wellness.

