Happiest Health Appoints Dr Sreenivasan Narayana as President & CEO of Healthcare Services Division

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 2: Happiest Health announced the appointment of Dr Sreenivasan Narayana as President & Chief Executive Officer of the knowledge, health and wellness enterprise's new division - Healthcare Services. This will help Happiest Health to strengthen its offerings in the healthcare services sector.

Dr Sreenivasan will be responsible for strategic planning, operations, and the development of new healthcare service centres.

Dr Sreenivasan Narayana is an ENT surgeon who has worked in renowned healthcare organisations such as the Apollo Hospitals Group and Narayana Health. He also founded Doctree Health, a start-up aimed at affordable treatments. Dr Sreenivasan completed his postgraduate program in management at the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, where he undertook a full semester exchange MBA programme at The Wharton School, USA.

Speaking on the appointment, Davis Karedan, co-chairman of Happiest Health, said, "We are pleased to welcome Dr Sreenivasan (Sreeni) to the Happiest Health team. His appointment represents a significant milestone as we expand our presence in the health and wellness sector. With the appointment of Sreeni, we have filled all our 4 division head positions at Happiest Health: knowledge, diagnostics, healthcare and wellness."

Dr Sreenivasan Narayana expressed enthusiasm about his new role, stating, "I am delighted to be a part of the Happiest Health family. The company's goals and vision for healthcare in the country resonate strongly with my own, and I believe we can accomplish a lot together. I look forward to working with the fantastic team and taking Happiest Health to greater heights."

Ashok Soota, Chairman of Happiest Health, said, "Dr Sreenivasan joins Happiest Health with a wealth of expertise, experience and ideas. The synergy between our knowledge, diagnostics, healthcare and wellness businesses will help Happiest Health to progress towards its goal of doing an IPO in 6 years."

Happiest Health is a diagnostics, health & wellness knowledge enterprise promoted by Ashok Soota. Happiest Health provides credible and trustworthy health and wellness knowledge with views from globally renowned experts and doctors. The primary knowledge platforms are the daily newsletter, knowledge website, and newly launched monthly print magazine, and knowledge app and summits. The wellness division of Happiest Health caters to corporates to achieve optimal employee well-being, fostering a happier, healthier, and more productive work environment.

Happiest Health embraces scientific knowledge with a keen focus on medical breakthroughs providing kinder, gentler therapies including cell-based treatments. It also has deep coverage of integrated medicine including ayurveda, homeopathy, and naturopathy. Happiest Health's focus on wellness is holistic and energizing. Its Mission Statement is: "Better Knowledge. Better Health." and convey its benefits to all.

