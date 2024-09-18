India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18: The Happiest Places to Work®, in association with Happiness Research Academy, has released its latest report titled "Happiness at Work - How Happy is India's Workforce? - 2024". This report is the result of a comprehensive All-India research exercise that examines patterns of happiness across various genders, age groups, geographies, and industry sectors within India's urban workforce.

Key Findings:

* 70% of the Indian workforce reports being unhappy at work: A significant majority of employees across the nation are grappling with dissatisfaction in their professional lives.

* Wide disparities in happiness levels within the same age cohorts: People of the same age are experiencing vastly different levels of happiness, indicating that factors other than age play a crucial role in workplace satisfaction.

* Gender and geographical gaps in happiness: The report highlights notable differences in happiness levels between men and women across different regions and industry sectors. In the East and Central zones, women report higher levels of happiness, whereas in the North zone, men are significantly happier than women.

* Sectoral happiness rankings: The Fintech sector has emerged as the happiest industry, while the Real Estate sector is reported as the least happy.

* 54% of employees are considering leaving their organizations: This alarming statistic points to a potential wave of resignations, particularly among employees who feel unsupported or unfulfilled at work.

* Conducive environments reduce turnover: Employees who have the opportunity to pursue personal interests within a supportive environment are 60% less likely to leave their jobs.

* Millennials at risk of departure: The intention to leave is highest among Millennials, with 59% of them contemplating a job change.

* Collaboration and expression challenges: 63% of employees experience inertia in collaboration due to conflicts, while 62% struggle to express their views openly.

The "Happiness at Work" report draws its insights from a scientifically robust sample of 2,000 respondents across 18 industry sectors. The proprietary research instruments developed by the Happiness Research Academy enabled a detailed and accurate projection of these sample findings to the All-India Urban Workforce, providing a granular map of happiness within this vital demographic.

Namrata Tata, Director Happiest Places to Work® commented on the findings, stating, "This report offers crucial insights into the current state of workplace happiness in India. The stark disparities in happiness levels across different demographics and sectors are a call to action for organizations to prioritize employee well-being."

The Happiness Research Academy plans to make this report an annual publication. With each successive report, the Academy aims to uncover trends that will become indispensable to evidence-based management practices in India.

To access the report click here: https://happiestplacestowork.in/report/#latest-report

About the Happiness Research Academy

The Happiness Research Academy is dedicated to studying and improving happiness within India's urban workforce. Through rigorous research and innovative methodologies, the Academy provides valuable insights that drive change and promote well-being in the workplace.

About The Happiest Places to Work®

The Happiest Places to Work® is a recognized leader in promoting workplace happiness and well-being. The organization certifies companies that demonstrate a commitment to fostering a positive work environment, helping them attract and retain top talent.

For further information, please contact info@happiestplacestowork.in.

