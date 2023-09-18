Happy Cow Dairy Introduces Moowing Mozzarella Cheese: Elevating Home Pizza Nights to Restaurant Perfection

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18: Happy Cow Dairy, a trusted name in dairy excellence, proudly presents Moowing Mozzarella Cheese, a delightful addition to their product lineup. Tailored for the quintessential family pizza night, this premium cheese promises to transform homemade pizzas into restaurant-worthy delights, all conveniently packaged in a 180-gram pack at an introductory price of just Rs 99.

Boasting the hallmark creaminess and stretchiness of Mozzarella, Moowing Mozzarella Cheese takes center stage as the essential ingredient for crafting mouthwatering, cheese pizzas that rival those found in your favourite restaurants. Happy Cow Dairy's commitment to quality and taste is evident in every bite, making Moowing the go-to choice for families seeking culinary perfection right in their kitchens.

Owned by Happy Cow Dairy, Moowing distinguishes itself in the competitive dairy market, competing against established brands like Amul, Go, and Britannia. Made exclusively from cow milk, Moowing's array of products ensures that families have access to superior dairy goodness. From Cheddar and Processed Cheese to Milk, Curd, and Cow Ghee, Moowing offers a complete range of dairy essentials that cater to diverse preferences.

In a strategic move, Moowing Mozzarella Cheese is now available in various leading retail chains across Mumbai, including Reliance Smart, Smart Bazaar, Sahakari Bhandar, Signature, Fresh, Smart Point, and Jio Mart stores. This widespread availability ensures that families all over Mumbai can experience the Moowing difference and bring a touch of gourmet to their home-cooked pizzas.

As the demand for high-quality dairy products continues to soar, Happy Cow Dairy's Moowing brand stands as a beacon of excellence, setting the bar for taste, convenience, and value. The Moowing Mozzarella Cheese launch is yet another step towards creating memorable family dinner moments, and with its promise of indulgent pizza creations, it's poised to be a staple on every household's shopping list.

*For further information and product details, please visit www.moowing.in

