Happy Home Group: Redefining Redevelopment with Landmark Achievements



Celebrated for their unwavering commitment to performance over promises, Happy Home has once again set a benchmark with their latest achievement — Jade Gardens, Ghatkopar (E) — recently honoured as the Iconic Redevelopment Project of the Year at the prestigious Times Real Estate Conclave Awards 2024-25.



Delivered with full Occupation Certificates (OCs) across all towers, Jade Gardens stands as a testament to Happy Home's philosophy: building not just homes, but communities founded on quality, transparency, and customer trust. In a sector often marred by delays, their timely delivery and meticulous planning underscore their reputation as true champions of redevelopment, enriching the lifestyle of the occupants and end users.



Happy Home's journey spans over four decades, with more than 40 successful projects and approximately five million sq. ft. delivered to more than 5000+ happy customers, all with complete transfer of title, quality standards and maintaining a track record of construction timelines. From early greenfield projects to today’s sophisticated gated communities, their legacy includes landmark redevelopments such as Sneh Samta, Kalp Vruksh, Ganga Heritage Jade Vedant Jade Imperial KamalKunj, etc and the platinum-rated Jade Gardens at BKC annexe.



Recently completed Jade Gardens at Ghatkopar East is particularly noteworthy. In just 36 months, Happy Home has transformed a 6 buildings of MHADA layout into a vibrant gated community of three iconic towers featuring 2, 2.5, and 3 BHK homes with superior finishes, expansive amenities if gated community, sustainable construction practices, and an inclusive model where existing tenants and new buyers share equal access to all facilities.



As featured in the Mumbai Makeover Redevelopment Handbook 2025, Happy Home's redevelopment model serves as a blueprint for responsible urban renewal. Societies across Mumbai seeking thoughtful redevelopment are encouraged to pick up their copy of the Handbook to understand why partnering with credible developers like Happy Home can make all the difference.

Further honouring this legacy, Mr. Dineshbhai, Founder of Happy Home Group, was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award for his 50+ years of outstanding contribution to the real estate and redevelopment sector. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping not just the Happy Home brand but Mumbai's urban landscape as a whole.

Visit https://happyhomeprojects.com/ to discover more about Happy Home's legacy, ongoing projects, and their continued journey in shaping Mumbai's future, each landmark delivered on time.

