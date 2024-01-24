Har Dil Mein Samvidhan on the 75th Year of the Indian Republic

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 24: Har Dil Mein Samvidhan is a people's campaign working to embed the essence of the Constitution of India and its values, into the fabric of everyday lives of the Indian citizens. It has garnered support from 982 partners across 373 districts in 27 states and 4 union territories, who will collectively celebrate the historic 75th Republic Day on 26 January 2024 and continue outreach till 3rd February.

Partners from almost all districts in Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh have joined and 50% of districts in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are represented. The campaign has seen consistent participation from partners in the North Eastern states, including Assam and Meghalaya, as well as participants from Daman & Diu.

"We are very excited to partner in this noble venture. We want to take this campaign to as many communities in South India as possible, because ultimately constitutional awareness is essential for every citizen so that they can use the Constitution as a life guide," Ram, ED, Mission Samriddhi, Co-organiser, Har Dil Mein Samvidhan.

Since our first Republic Day in 1950, India's Constitution has been the nation's bedrock, upholding the values of equality, liberty, justice and fraternity. Over seven decades, civil society, people's movements and citizens networks have tirelessly championed rights and welfare, making strides towards fulfilling the Constitution's promises. However, a substantial number of citizens remain unaware of the core values, rights, and responsibilities of this powerful document.

Har Dil Mein Samvidhan's tagline - 'know, recognize and live' encapsulates the vision of the campaign to bridge this gap. Its overarching goals include building deep awareness and engagement with the Constitution of India and its relevance in daily life among citizens across the country. The campaign aspires to offer an open platform for individuals and institutions to actively participate in celebrating constitutional values and enhance the visibility of this narrative in mainstream media.

"Knowing our Constitution helps us recognize and reduce inequalities and injustice in society. It also enables us to demand accountability from elected representatives and government functionaries, and ensure that they perform based on their constitutional mandate," Vinita Gursahani Singh, Managing Trustee, We, The People Abhiyan, Co-organiser, Har Dil Mein Samvidhan.

Since January 2023, Har Dil Mein Samvidhan partners have been organizing various activities like Street Plays, Workshops, Cycle rallies, Marathons, Pad-Yatra/Jagrukta, Blood Donation, and Preamble distribution in schools, colleges, anganwadi centers, community gatherings, and more. They also host Constitution themed games and cultural events tailored to local communities and are creating and amplifying songs about the Constitution, especially effective in reaching the youth. In the spirit of inclusivity, partners have translated the campaign logo into regional languages and initiated the first-ever recitation and recording of the preamble in multiple languages.

As part of the campaign, Hamari Virasat by Hand For Handmade Foundation showcased 75 handmade textile artworks from diverse artisan groups across India, inspired by the art and ideals of the Constitution of India. The exhibit is currently showing at the Kala Ghoda Festival in Mumbai.

"Because this campaign is everyone's, anyone can join and design aligned activities in their own context, we joined in too. The first thought that came to my mind when we did, was that if the Constitution reaches every heart and we start living it, how beautiful our society and country will look with justice, fraternity, equality and freedom at its core! With our communities in Harda, we are conducting a pad-yatra (walking tour), workshops with youth, games and sports with children where they learn about these values first hand," Rajesh Kalam, Sajha Netritva Manch, Harda, Madhya Pradesh, Co-organiser, Har Dil Mein Samvidhan.

Through nationwide action, Har Dil Mein Samvidhan is cultivating awareness about the constitutional values towards awakening the collective consciousness of all citizens. The campaign aspires to ultimately realize the vision 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - the world is one family.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor