‘Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda’- National Ayurveda Day Celebrated by Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Mumbai, October 29: Like every year, On Dhanvantari Jayanti and National Ayurveda Day, BSE Listed Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Organized ‘Vaidya Satkar Samaroh 2022’ and felicitated Doctors and Ayurvedic medicine stores for their contribution in the field of Ayurveda. The theme of this year’s National Ayurveda Day 2022 was ‘Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda’.

Renowned Rashtriya Ayurveda Guru Dr. Mahesh Thakur was the Chief-Guest. He has served as the Vice President of Ayurveda Vyaspeeth Sanstha and continues to work for the promotion and dissemination of Yoga and Ayurveda. Dr. Mangesh Deshpande is a renowned Ayurvedic practitioner and specialist as an Ayurvedic Orthopaedic doctor; Dr. Amar Bansode is a specialist in Ayurvedic critical care & emergency management; Dr. Ashwini Patil is an Ayurvedic Gynaecologist; Dr. Nalin Shah is Ayurvedic practitioner in Rural areas; Dr. Jai Kini, Professor & Research Director at YMT Ayurvedic college Kharghar; Manoj Ayurved and Anupam Ayurved having Ayurvedic Bhandar’s in Mumbai were the awardees and special guests present at the event amongst others.

Established in the year 1899 with a mission of Promoting Health and Happiness’ Sandu Pharma’ is a name trusted in India for its quality products and its commitment to Ayurveda. Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd., an ISO 9001:20015 certified group of companies, specializes in the manufacturing and marketing of Ayurvedic & Herbal medicines, both OTC (over-the-counter) & Specialty medicines.

“In the year 2016, the Government of India-Ministry of AYUSH decided to declare the birth anniversary of Lord Dhanwantari, the deity of Ayurveda, as National Ayurveda Day. The main objective behind the celebration of National Ayurveda Day is to focus on the potential of Ayurveda and its various treatment methods and spread the science of Ayurveda around the world. Ayurvedic treatment methods are the need of the hour, and on this day, these methods of treatment are encouraged. Today with an expanded theme of ‘Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda’, the Ministry of Ayush is bringing Ayurveda into every household throughout the country”, said Mr. Shashank Sandu, Director, Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Working as a Panchakarma doctor for more than 20 years, Dr. Mangesh Deshpande, a Renowned Ayurvedic practitioner and specialist as an Ayurvedic Orthopedic doctor, said, “We have the first Ayurvedic hospital for Spinal Disorders at Dombivali, which is running successfully for the last ten years. We have successfully treated 100+ patients for Rheumatoid Arthritis (Post Viral Arthropathy) and 2000+ patients for Plantar Fasciitis (heel pain) via. Agnikarma and Viddhakarma, plus dealt with difficult diseases like Cancer. I am happy to serve the people and be a part of the Ayurveda industry.”

With over ten years of experience having expertise in Critical Care and Emergency Management in Ayurveda, Mumbai-based Dr. Amar Bansode, working as a consultant for curing Cancer, liver, heart, brain and lung-related problems, has helped more than 1500 patients to recover through Ayurveda during Covid period. He said, “We are doing research on very important topics of Ayurveda such as Bhasma Kalpana, Rasa Kalpa, Pottali Kalpana and through many Ayurvedic Rasa – Aushadhi like Suvarna Kalpa and so on numerous difficult diseases have been successfully treated.”

Similarly, other eminent personalities present at the event expressed their faith, trust, and benefits of Ayurveda and appreciated Sandu Pharma’s initiative. The program ended on a positive note with a vote of thanks by Dr. Jeevan Chaudhari, HOD – Manager, Sandu Pharmaceuticals Limited, Mumbai.

