Harbinger Joins Forces with Amaha to Champion Mental Health Support for Their Employees

New Delhi [India], October 13: Amaha, India's leading mental health organisation, has been onboarded as the Employee Mental Well-Being partner for Harbinger, a global technology company building solutions for Human Resources, eLearning, Digital Publishing, Education, and High-Tech sectors.

This partnership aims to provide comprehensive employee well-being services to Harbinger's 800+ employees, promoting positive cultural change and prioritising mental health and well-being in the workplace.

Harbinger's commitment to fostering a supportive work environment that values its employees' mental health aligns perfectly with Amaha's mission to help create emotionally healthy and resilient workplaces. Through this collaboration, Amaha will leverage the clinical expertise of their 140+ in-house therapists and psychiatrists and implement a programmatic approach to deliver a tailored employee well-being programme for Harbinger.

The employee well-being programme will offer an integrated mental health ecosystem of services, including but not limited to mental health workshops, surveys, individual therapy and psychiatry interventions, stress management techniques, and access to an online mental health platform which has over 600+ self-care tools and resources. Harbinger will be equipped with a live dashboard which will help them analyse trends about the team's mental health, and they will work with Amaha to develop tailored interventions.

Commenting, Neville Postwalla, Vice President of Talent Management at Harbinger said, "We wholeheartedly recognise the intricate connection between well-being and professional fulfilment. By forging this strategic alliance with Amaha, we are embarking on a journey to holistically enhance the wellness of our valued employees and create an environment where our team's mental health is not just supported but celebrated."

"We are excited to join forces with Harbinger in our commitment to bring positive change in the workplace," expressed Dr Amit Malik, CEO and Founder of Amaha. "Through our customised, collaborative, and programmatic approach, our goal is to cultivate positive emotional well-being for every member and their families of the Harbinger team, empowering them to lead more fulfilling work and personal lives."

The partnership between Amaha and Harbinger highlights the growing importance of mental health in employee wellbeing. Together, they aspire to set an example for other organisations, encouraging them to prioritise mental health support within their workplaces.

Amaha, is a leading mental health organisation in India dedicated to transforming workplace culture into one that supports the mental health of its employees. With an in-house expert team of 140+ psychiatrists and psychologists, they provide personalised treatment and care plans for a range of mental health conditions both online through its digital platform and in-person support through their centres in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore. Their acclaimed mobile app, awarded "Best App for Good" by Google Play has touched 5 Million lives globally. Their Employee Well-Being program has impacted more than 700K+ lives across 400+ cities in India with over 120+ corporate partners.

Harbinger is a global technology company dedicated to redefining how people work and learn. With a strong presence in industries like Human Resources, eLearning, Digital Publishing, Education, and High-Tech, Harbinger leverages its deep expertise in technology to provide comprehensive end-to-end solutions in Product Development and Content Creation services. The company's unwavering commitment to innovation and its culture of continuous learning ensures that it remains a pioneer in transforming the future of work and learning.

