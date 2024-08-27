Hard Rock Hotel Bali unveils a symphony of music history with all new memorabilia collection & the newly renovated king suite

PRNewswire

Denpasar [Indonesia], August 27: Hard Rock Hotel Bali has recently unveiled an impressive new collection of memorabilia that is sure to captivate music enthusiasts of every generation. This fresh collection showcases iconic artists that guests are fascinated with, ensuring their experience is an unforgettable journey through music history.

Among the memorabilia is a stunning blue gown from Lady Gaga, worn at the 2009 Billboard Women in Music Awards. The gown, designed by the talented Holly Russell, featured beetle wings and will leave a lasting impression on the audience. The new memorabilia collection also includes a captivating black and grey crochet dress worn by Taylor Swift, an amplifier from Eddie Van Halen, which pays tribute to his Indonesian heritage and his tremendous impact on the world of rock music, a Yamaha synthesizer from Elton John, microphones from Jennifer Lopez and Fergie, a pair of gold sunglasses belonged to Elvis Presley, and guitars from INXS, PINK, and Eric Clapton. There is also Alicia Keys' stunning black halter dress by Roberto Cavalli, worn at the Vibe Awards in Santa Monica, the dress is displayed in the newly renovated reception area, where a unique blend of Balinese influence and vibrant vibes of sound wave ceiling are showcased, creating a one-of-a-kind atmosphere.

Experience the ultimate rock star treatment by staying in the newly renovated King Suite. Immerse in the enchantment surrounded by Madonna's iconic gold bustier and Michael Jackson's black kimono robe. This two-bedroom suite offers a wide range of amenities including a jacuzzi, a bathtub, a pool table, and a spacious living room. It's an exquisite indulgence with a hint of iconic musical heritage.

"We are thrilled to introduce this electrifying new collection," said Shane Coates, General Manager of Hard Rock Hotel Bali. "Our objective is to create a connection between our guests and these iconic artists. Each of our memorabilia pieces is a captivating glimpse into the rich tapestry of music history, and we welcome our guests to immerse in its magic."

This incredible update represents a significant transformation of Hard Rock Hotel Bali's memorabilia collection, marking a new era for the hotel and showcasing the team's dedication to meeting the desires of their valued guests. To learn more about Hard Rock Hotel Bali, please visit website at: https://hotel.hardrock.com/bali.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 309 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues, and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook, and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 87,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2023, Hard Rock Hotels was honored by J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study as the number one Upper Upscale Hotels brand in Outstanding Guest Satisfaction for the fourth time over the last five years. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads, Best Brands for Social Impact, Customer Service All-Star and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry. HRI became the first privately-owned gaming company designated a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal in 2021, and has since been honored threefold. In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About HPL Hotels & Resorts

Headquartered in Singapore, HPL Hotels & Resorts is a hospitality management company, operated and wholly-owned by Hotel Properties Limited (HPL), a Singapore main-board listed company. HPL Hotels & Resorts manages the activities of 12 hotels and resorts in Asia Pacific and the Indian Ocean. These include Concorde Hotel Singapore, Concorde Hotel Kuala Lumpur, Concorde Hotel Shah Alam, Hard Rock Hotel Bali, Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya, Hard Rock Hotel Penang, Casa del Mar Langkawi, The Lakehouse Cameron Highlands, Casa del Rio Melaka, The Boathouse Phuket Gili Lankanfushi Maldives and The Boathouse Pulau Tioman. For more information, please visit www.hplhotels.com.

About Hard Rock Hotel Bali

Sprawling across 3.5 hectares of pristine tropical property, Hard Rock Hotel Bali is located in Kuta, the heart of Bali's famous entertainment and shopping district. Hard Rock Hotel Bali is Asia's first Hard Rock Hotel and the leading entertainment hotel in Bali features 418 rooms and suites, along with 9 food and beverage outlets including Hard Rock Cafe and Jamie Oliver Kitchen. Additional facilities include Roxity Kids Club, TABU Teens Club, Boom Box Recording Studio, Rock Royalty VIP Lounge, Rock Spa, Body Rock fitness centre and 2 Rock Shops - Hard Rock Merchandise Stores. For more information, please visit https://hotel.hardrock.com/bali/

