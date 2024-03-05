Hardeep Puri dedicates 201 small CNG stations, asks companies to pass benefits to consumers

New Delhi [India], March 5 : Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday dedicated to the nation 201 CNG stations which are spread across 52 geographical areas in 17 states.

While dedicating these gas stations, the Minister asked companies to pass on the benefits to consumers.

In his speech, the Minister said that all the companies are doing exceptionally well.

"Gail is upfront and I think you should all start applying your minds to passing on the benefits of that to the consumer," the minister said.

GAIL has set up India's first small scale LNG unit at Vijaipur, Madhya Pradesh with project cost of 150 crore. These units can produce 36 tonnes of LNG from natural gas.

This small scale liquefied natural gas technology, has the potential to play a crucial role in connecting the isolated gas sources with market and consumers; thereby, helping in monetization of these resources.

"There are 300 geographical areas authorised in the country, covering 98 per cent of the population and 88 per cent of its area for development of City Gas Network (CGD). 1.21 Crore domestic PNG connections and 6,258 CNG stations have been established in the country till date," said the Minister.

Further, Minister Puri said that that as per minimum work plan submitted by CGD (City Gas Distribution) entities, India will have around 17,500 CNG stations and around 120 million PNG(Domestic) connections by 2030.

It will help in development of ancillary industries in various segments (CGD meters, Compressors, Dispensers etc) for fulling the dream of a Atmanirbhar Bharat.

"Delighted to dedicate 201 CNG stations of @gailindia to the nation & inauguration of India's first small-scale LNG unit at Vijaipur in Madhya Pradesh is a positive step towards our pursuit for energy security combined with growth in a sustainable manner. Spread across 52 geographical areas in 17 states these stations have been set up with an investment of Rs 500 cr," the minister wrote on X.

