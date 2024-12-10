Hari Darshan Wins Prestigious Award for Best Incense Brand in Northern India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 10: Hari Darshan, a leading incense brand from Delhi, has been awarded the coveted title of "Best Brand of Northern India" at the 9th edition of the Agarbatti and Perfume Expo. This esteemed event, organized by Incense Media, a prominent industry forum, took place in Hyderabad from November 21st to 23rd at Itech Exhibition Center.

Goldy Nagdev, the dynamic entrepreneur and Managing Director of Hari Darshan Group, proudly received the award on behalf of the company.

This recognition is a testament to Hari Darshan's unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. With a rich legacy and a strong presence in Northern India, Hari Darshan continues to be a trusted name in the incense industry.

"We are honoured to receive this prestigious award," said Goldy Nagdev. "This recognition is a reflection of our team's hard work and dedication to delivering the highest quality products to our customers."

Website: https://www.haridarshan.com/

