Haribol's Janmashtami Showcase: Empowering Ethical Dairy through the "KnowYourMilk" Campaign at ISKCON RadhaGopinath Temple Mumbai

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7: Haribol, a visionary F&B brand in India, stands at the forefront of a dairy revolution that seamlessly blends tradition with technology. This groundbreaking endeavour empowers farmers, ensures ethical animal care, redefines sustainability and provides pure organic products to consumer from dairy to agricultural.

Gauranga Das, member of the ISKCON Governing Body Commission (GBC), underscored the fundamental principles that underpin the "Haribol" brand which is rooted in the Hindu ideology of cow protection and the ethical production of milk. This initiative is firmly grounded on the principle of Ahimsa, ensuring that cows are safeguarded throughout their entire lives. Furthermore, it aligns with ISKCON's Governing Body Commission (GBC) Resolution of 2019, which stipulated that all ISKCON center’s should develop a plan to source all milk and milk products, including butter, ghee, and yogurt, from protected cows for offerings to the deities. Currently, more than 60 ISKCON temples in India, USA, UK & Europe have adopted Haribol Ghee, milk, and other products for preparing Mahaprasadam.

Furthermore, Gauranga Das said, “To substantiate these claims and ensure transparency, Haribol employs a novel technology intervention - permanent IoT-based neck collars installed on cows. IoT technology, initially developed in Israel for agricultural use, has found a new and pioneering application with Haribol brand. They are the first in the world to deliver comprehensive cow health data directly to their consumers via a mobile app. Haribol Mobile App provides consumers with live health data accessible via mobile applications, enabling them to monitor the health and well-being of cows and bulls at the farms of “Haribol” throughout their lifetime, thereby validating Haribol's commitment to cruelty-free practices.

Haribol's commitment to cow health is not only ethical but also environmentally responsible. Healthy cows convert feed more efficiently into milk, reducing feed-related emissions. They produce less methane, require fewer veterinary interventions and resources, have longer productive lives, and contribute to overall sustainability by minimizing waste, optimizing resource use, and promoting ethical and environmentally responsible farming practices. Healthy cows are a cornerstone of a reduced carbon footprint in the dairy sector.”

Yachneet Pushkarna, CEO & MD of Haribol, explained that this innovation revolves around cutting-edge technology elements, primarily Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML). Each cow is equipped with an IoT-based neck collar embedded with sensors that continuously collect health data, such as vital signs and activity levels, and transmit it to a central database. The ML algorithms analyze this data to monitor daily medical conditions and predict potential diseases based on health parameters. This proactive approach to healthcare ensures cows stay in peak health, promoting consistent milk production in terms of quantity and quality.

Pushkarna added that farmers in the Haribol ecosystem benefit immensely from this technology. They receive real-time health data for each cow in their care, allowing them to make informed decisions promptly. This data-driven approach not only enhances animal welfare but also improves the efficiency of dairy farming. Remarkably, Haribol provides these neck collars to farmers free of cost, with the primary goal of maximizing milk output and promoting the overall well-being of the animals.

Pushkarna further added “Bhakti yoga in business" is HARIBOL ethos inspired by teaching of Dr Narendra Desai about creating an enterprise beyond profits. An enterprise which will focus on 3E’s (Economic, Environmental and Empathy) sustainable development based growth.

Haribol's advocacy extends to the promotion of native Indian cow breeds, which are intricately attuned to India's diverse climate and ecological fabric. These breeds inherently reduce resource consumption and significantly lower the carbon footprint of the dairy sector. Haribol encourages grass-fed systems and meticulously safeguards optimal cow health, harmonizing agricultural practices with ecological equilibrium.

Yachneet Pushkarna expressed, "As we look to the future, we envision dairy farms all over the country adopting the Haribol dairy model. We invite farmers, consumers, and stakeholders to join hands in this transformative journey towards ethical and sustainable dairy production. Together, we can forge a future where dairy farms across the nation embrace the Haribol model, ensuring a harmonious coexistence of tradition and technology for the betterment of all."

To spread the awareness about this Ahimsa milk project, Haribol has launched “knowyourmilk” campaign across Nature's Basket stores with life-size Gir cow model and the AI technology on display this week and today they have similar display at Radha GopinathTemple ISKCON Girgaum Chowpatty.

Haribol aims to be flag bearer of change that drives the employment of original practices in animal husbandry and agriculture that are naturally steered by good ethics towards the environment.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor