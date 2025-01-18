Harnessing the Power of Music for humanity and Tri-Services: CDS General Anil Chauhan at Ameya Dabli's Ekam Satt Foundation's 6th year celebrations

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18: St. Andrew's Auditorium came alive with the spirit of patriotism and community building as the Ekam Satt Foundation celebrated its sixth anniversary. Spearheaded by popular celebrity singer Ameya Dabli, the evening titled "Stories That Inspire" showcased the transformative power of music and the Foundation's unwavering commitment to nation-building and mental wellness through reverberating tunes of music therapy!

The evening was graced by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS India) General Anil Chauhan, alongside luminaries like flute maestro and Grammy Award winner Pt. Rakesh Chaurasia, industrialist Ajay Piramal, Chairman of Piramal Group, Hiten Parekh, Managing Director of Nilkamal Plastics, Rajiv Agarwal, CEO Essar Ports, Brijmohan Soni, Director Head of Finance of Jeffries India Pvt Ltd, Sameer Agarwal, Director of Spectrochem Pvt Ltd, Kavita Khanna, wife of late actor Vinod Khanna. The audience included NCC cadets, defense officials and leaders from various walks of life. The audience represented a confluence of diverse personalities from corporates, industrialists, defence officials, serving soldiers, NCC cadets, philanthropists, cultural ambassadors, CSR heads, music aficionados and civil society from various walks of life.

Ameya Dabli, Mentor, Ekam Satt Foundation, reflected on the remarkable journey of the foundation since its inception in 2019. "This event is not just a celebration of six years but a reaffirmation of our missionto heal, inspire, and unite people through music. Ekam Satt Foundation is honoured to collaborate with Chief of Defense Staff (CDS India), General Anil Chauhan and the Indian Tri - Services Chiefs to transform patriotism into a nationwide movement. Through the 'Har Kaam Desh Ke Naam' initiative, we aim to bridge the gap between civilians and our armed forces, instilling a deep sense of national pride. It is our duty to inspire 100 million Indians globally over the next 1 year, by reminding them of the heroic battles that won us freedomsomething we cherish, yet often take for granted."

Purvi Soali, Managing Trustee of the Ekam Satt Foundation highlighted, "With a 360-degree engagement campaign and the 'Dil Se Desi' initiative across 25 global locations, we will connect to at-least 10 million Indians worldwide. We are also committed to addressing the mental and emotional well-being of our armed forces, youth, and citizens and locally want to replicate this model. Together, let's build a stronger India, fostering a deep sense of ownership and contributing to our nation's journey toward becoming a Viksit Bharat."

The evening featured a moving keynote address by General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS India), who lauded the Foundation's efforts and envisioned making its mission a nationwide movement. General Anil Chauhan - PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM (Chief of Defence Staff CDS, India) said, "When I was reappointed as the Chief of Defence Staff, Ameya Dabli came to meet me and spoke about the power of music and how it unites people. I told him, 'I have a similar jobto unite the three services.' We must work together for the future because warfare is evolving rapidly. So, I told him one thing: from now on, any show you do will be in a tri-service mannernot just for the Army, not just for the Air Force, not just for the Navy, but for all three together. Soldiers embody discipline, unity, and sacrificethe same values that music and art strive to evoke across communities. Platforms like Ekam Satt Foundation, highlight how cultural and creative expressions not only unite people but also serve as a form of therapy, offering solace, healing, and resilience in the face of challenges. Music therapy has the unique power to uplift spirits and foster emotional strength, reflecting the indomitable spirit that defines our nation."

In the interactive session with General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS India), Ameya Dabli touched upon his life and lessons. General Chauhan reflected on his journey from Kolkata, where he studied at Central School before joining the National Defence Academy, to a distinguished 40-year military career that came full circle with his retirement at Fort Williams. He emphasized the importance of meticulousness over mere merit, shaping his disciplined approach to leadership. Highlighting the evolving competition in the armed forces, he noted the increasing diversity of recruits from smaller towns. He stressed that national interest must always guide decisions and that success is a matter of choice, not chanceachieved through dedication, sacrifice, and relentless hard work.

During the event, Ajay Piramal, Chairman of Piramal Group and Flute Maestro & Grammy Award Winner, Pandit Rakesh Chaurasia were felicitated for their respective contributions and support to the Ekam Satt Foundation. The event also saw the unveiling of Ignite Your Inner Spark, a book by Dr. Mrs. Alpa Teli, mental well-being coach and Former DGM - HR Godrej Industries Ltd. and an ardent supporter of Ekam Satt Foundation. The book promoting foundation's mission will serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration which aligns with the Foundation's vision of inspiring individuals to rise above personal pursuits and contribute to the greater good.

Ameya Dabli and his troupe delivered an outstanding performance, singing patriotic songs as part of the Foundation's music therapy initiative, which resonated deeply with the audience and highlighted the power of music to inspire unity and healing. The Ekam Satt Foundation's impact has been profound. With over 175 interventions across 60+ locations in India, The Foundation has positively touched the lives of 2.5 million citizens thus far. Through a combination of therapeutic music, psychological workshops, talent contests, and engaging activities, the Foundation has built a strong sense of ownership between the Armed Forces and the Indian diaspora, both nationally and globally. With its focus on patriotism, community, and the transformative power of music, the Ekam Satt Foundation's 6th anniversary celebration stood as a testament to its enduring vision of a united India.

About Ekam Satt Foundation:

Apart from the Mental Health initiatives, the Foundation has been doing numerous social activities primarily in the field of education and health. The objectives of this Trust include extending financial help to poor and needy for education and medical relief along with giving aid to deserving students & artists. Apart from these objectives, the Foundation is also involved in promoting various cultural activities, social welfare, and India's rich culture.

About Ameya Dabli:

Introducing the extraordinary Ameya Dabli, a hotshot banker turned celebrity singer, whose audacious decision to abandon a thriving 15-year corporate career has propelled him towards a magnificent journey of musical brilliance. With a vision that resonates across the globe, Ameya has graced over 4000 concerts across the globe, leaving an indelible mark of joy and exuberance wherever he performs.

