Harper Collins is proud to announce the publication of 'The 5 Types of Wealth' by Sahil Bloom

New Delhi [India], February 6: HarperCollins Publishers India is delighted to announce the publication of 'The 5 Types of Wealth: A Transformative Guide to Design Your Dream Life' by Sahil Bloom.

Published by HarperCollins

Paperback | Non-fiction | Self Help | 400 pp | INR 599

Available wherever books are sold | Out Now

Sahil Bloom's modern guide with the power to change your life.

ABOUT THE BOOK

"A powerful call to action to think deeply about what lights you up."

Tim Cook,

CEO of Apple

"Great storytelling, great takeaways and great wisdom."

Susan Cain,

Bestselling Author of Quiet

DISCOVER THE 5 TYPES OF WEALTH AND DESIGN YOUR DREAM LIFE.

After years of research and thousands of interviews worldwide, Sahil Bloom has created a groundbreaking blueprint centred around five types of wealth. Through science-backed practices and actionable insights, you will learn how to grow your:

TIME WEALTH

Unlock more time in your life.

SOCIAL WEALTH

Create deeper bonds and build a powerful network.

MENTAL WEALTH

Engage your purpose to spark continuous growth.

PHYSICAL WEALTH

Maximise health and vitality through three simple principles.

FINANCIAL WEALTH

Achieve financial independence and define your version of 'enough'.

It's a journey that can start today - and change your world faster than you thought possible.

Sahil Bloom says, "I'm thrilled to finally share The 5 Types of Wealth with the world. The ideas in this book changed my life, and I'm confident they have the power to change yours. This book is your modern guide to identifying the things that truly matter to you, and then taking the action to build your life around those things. It's time we all reject the default and live by design."

Sachin Sharma, Publisher, HarperCollins says, "This book is not just a great guide to find true wealth but also an eye opener for all who believed that money was the only type of wealth. By the time you finish reading it, you not only get richer with profound wisdom, your outlook towards what matters most in life transforms."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sahil Bloom is an inspirational writer and content creator, captivating millions of people every week through his insights and bi-weekly newsletter, 'The Curiosity Chronicle'. Sahil is a successful entrepreneur, owner of SRB Holdings, and the managing partner of SRB Ventures, an early-stage investment fund.

ABOUT HARPER COLLINS PUBLISHERS INDIA

HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 3,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, The Erasmus Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live! Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award, and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover, Nosy Crow, and Quarto. HarperCollins India is India's most awarded publisher with seven Publisher of the Year Awards (2015, 2016, 2018, two in 2021, 2022, and 2024). HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

