HarperCollins India is proud to announce the forthcoming publication of UNDER THE INFLUENCE by MALINI AGARWAL AKA MISSMALINI

New Delhi [India], March 12: HarperCollins India will publish Under the Influence: How to Survive and Thrive Online by one of India's first digital influencers and founder of the popular lifestyle blog MissMalini, releasing on 22nd March 2024.

Talking about the book Malini Agarwal says, "I'll be honest, my decades long love affair with social media has been a heady mix of dopamine and anxiety! This book unpacks the unexpected and extraordinary journey of losing myself online - and how I eventually found my way again. 'Under The Influence' is my hopeful guide to manifesting a new version of social media, including practical advice and real solutions to successfully navigate the current dangers and pitfalls - because everyone deserves to experience the internet as a place of positivity and empowerment."

ABOUT THE BOOK

Ever been trolled on social media? Received comments that have upset you? Been body-shamed?

Malini Agarwal, founder of the popular lifestyle blog MissMalini, has experienced the Internet at its best and worst. As a pioneering content creator, she has seen tremendous success and made mistakes on the medium - and learnt vital lessons from it all.

In Under the Influence, Malini deep dives into the psychology of rampant online hate culture, explaining why it exists, and provides practical tools to tackle it. With insight and empathy, she guides users on how to deal with trolls and cancel culture, respond to hate and provocation and combat negativity with positive action and mindfulness.

Complete with interviews with prominent influencers and psychologists, personality self-assessment tests and interactive quizzes, this book is an invaluable resource for anyone navigating the complex battlefield that is social media today.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Malini Agarwal is among the first globally recognized Indian influencers, as well as the founder and creative director of MissMalini Entertainment and co-founder of Good Creator Co. She is also the founder of a community for women called Girl Tribe by MissMalini, which was created to serve as a safe place for women to talk, share, support, empower, network and inspire each other to live their best lives.

MissMalini Entertainment's goal has always been to become a media brand that connects influencers and consumers. Good Creator Co.India's largest and most comprehensive creator ecosystemwas founded following an acquisition by the Good Glamm Group and the desire to create the ultimate universe for content creators.

Her first book, the bestselling To the Moon: How I Blogged My Way to Bollywood, was published by HarperCollins India in 2018.

About HarperCollins India

HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 3,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, The Erasmus Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live! Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award, and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover, Nosy Crow, and Quarto. HarperCollins India is India's most awarded publisher seven Publisher of the Year Awards (2015, 2016, 2018, two in 2021, 2022, and 2024). HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

