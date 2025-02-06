HarperCollins India is proud to announce the publication of 'CONFESSIONS OF STOCK MARKET WIZARDS' by Safir Anand

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], February 6: HarperCollins India announces the publication of 'CONFESSIONS OF STOCK MARKET WIZARDS - Doyens of Indian Investing on Their Biggest Learnings' written by Safir Anand.

Published by Harper Business

Hardback | Non-fiction | Investing | 316 pp | INR 799

Available wherever books are sold | Releasing on 19 February 2025

TAKING STOCK OF CONFESSIONS BY MARKET WIZARDS

If there's one place that is never devoid of excitement, it's the stock market, yet, there is an intrinsic method to this madness. Capturing this dual reality, stock market expert and award winning IPR lawyer, Safir Anand, authors the best seller book CONFESSIONS OF STOCK MARKET WIZARDS. Interviewing over a dozen market gurus, he gets India's top investors and stock market legends, such as Ramesh Damani, Samir Arora, S. Naren, Ram Deo Agrawal, Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Rajeev Thakkar, Prashant Khemka, Vijay Kedia and Vikas Khemani, amongst others, to open up about their investing mistakes and, as a result, their biggest moments of learning.

The author Safir Anand shares, "In recent years, India's investment ecosystem has garnered significant attention, with both domestic and international investors eager to tap into its growing potential. As India rises as a global economic power, curiosity about the inner workings of its marketits patterns, growth drivers, and psychological behaviourscontinues to grow. To better understand these dynamics, I interviewed 26 prominent fund managers from India's investment ecosystem. These conversations provided valuable insights into the technical and psychological factors driving the market. Beyond typical industry knowledge, these experts revealed how the market is influenced not just by data, but by human psychology, emotions, and behaviour. Confessions of Stock Market Wizards is a compilation of these insights, offering readers a deep dive into the intricacies of the market."

Sachin Sharma, Publisher, HarperCollins, says, "Safir Anand has managed to put together a rare book where India's top investing minds, for the first time, open up about their biggest mistakes and the learnings that they got as a result. This book will serve as a guiding light to all investors who wish to learn from the mistakes of others."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

SAFIR ANAND is regarded as one of the world's top IP strategists and is a firm believer in behavioural science. With a dynamic career spanning multiple industries, Safir is a sought-after speaker at prestigious platforms such as the London Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange, as well as the Festival de Cannes. A thought leader in the market space, his insights on the trends are frequently discussed in India's leading print and electronic media.

Ranked among the most innovative lawyers in Asia, Safir boasts over a hundred awards and accolades for his exceptional work.

ABOUT HARPERCOLLINS PUBLISHERS INDIA

HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 3,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, The Erasmus Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live! Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award, and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover, Nosy Crow, and Quarto. HarperCollins India is India's most awarded publisher with seven Publisher of the Year Awards (2015, 2016, 2018, two in 2021, 2022, and 2024). HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2614407/Confessions_Stock_Market_Wizards.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105077/4665143/HarperCollins_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor