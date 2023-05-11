HarperCollins is proud to announce publication of The Invisible Enemy The Global History of Chemical and Biological Warfare by Girish Kuber Translated by Subha Pande

New Delhi [India], May 11 (/PRNewswire): The Invisible Enemy explores the history of biological & chemical warfare, and provides a shocking window to how multinational compes & developed nations are creating some extremely dangerous viruses & biological weapons that have the potential to wipe out humty.

Published by HarperCollins

Paperback | 548 pp | Rs 499

Available wherever books are sold | Releasing on May 15, 2023

ABOUT THE BOOK

At various points in history, chemical and pharmaceutical giants have produced weapons of mass destruction and benefited from them. This unsettling practice gained momentum during the First World War. One company's success in producing a chemical whose vapour could burn through skin motivated a rival firm to come up with a compound that caused blindness. Even LSD, one of the world's most infamous drugs, was conceived by a pharma major. More recently, during the Afghan War, there were concerted efforts to create a large population of drug addicts.

The Invisible Enemy, a translation of Girish Kuber's Yuddha Jivanche, explores the history of biological and chemical warfare, and provides a shocking window to how multinational compes and developed nations are creating some extremely dangerous viruses and biological weapons that have the potential to wipe out humty.

This book serves as a wake-up call to humankind, which, in its lethal game of one-upmanship, is hurtling towards its own destruction.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Girish Kuber is the editor of the Marathi daily Loksatta of the Indian Express Group. He is the author of The Tatas: How a Family Built a Business and a Nation and Renaissance State: The Unwritten Story of the Making of Maharashtra. He has written six books in Marathi and lives in Mumbai.

ABOUT THE TRANSLATOR

Subha Pande is a multilingual translator and has translated Kaajal Oza Vaidya's Krishnayan into English (Eka, 2021), and Kavita Kane's Sita's Sister and The Fisher Queen's Dynasty into Hindi. She has also translated six novellas and a short-story collection by Sivasankari into English. Pande is a certified yoga instructor and lives in Vadodara with her writer husband Vikrant Pande.

