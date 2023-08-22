HarperCollins is proud to announce the publication of 'Drunk on Love: The Life, Vision and Songs of Kabir' by Vipul Rikhi

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], August 22: KABIR is a name that has resounded powerfully in the Indic imagination for over 500 years. But who is Kabir? And what is it about his vision and his poetry that makes him such a vital force, an irresistible voice?

Drunk on Love argues that Kabir is not just one person but an idea that belongs to the people of India, who have preserved and nurtured it as a living tradition over an incredible span of time.

In a flowing, conversational style, the book captures his life as told through popular legends, his poetry which has been quoted and translated extensively, and his vision, which it explores in depth through key concepts such as 'Jheeni', 'Raam', 'Guru', 'Sahaj', 'Shoonya', and others.

An essential introduction to the phenomenon that is 'Kabir', Drunk on Love presents the poet, as he is described, quoted, and loved in popular imagination.

Author, Vipul Rikhi says, "Whenever and wherever I perform Kabir songs, people ask me for a book on Kabir which not only captures his life but also the essence of his message. This is that book. Singing Kabir and meeting many lovers of Kabir across India inspired me to write this book, which presents a Kabir who is loved and celebrated by the ordinary people of this country. It brings into one place stories from his life, his most famous songs, as well as his fiercely iconoclastic and inspiring vision."

Swati Chopra, Associate Publisher, HarperCollins, says, "In Drunk on Love, Vipul Rikhi brings the essence of Kabir to a contemporary readership. Through his lived, practical understanding of the centuries-old verses, he reacquaints us with their core wisdom, which we can apply to our own lives. This is Kabir for the modern mind to engage with and learn from."

Vipul Rikhi is a writer, singer, poet, storyteller, and translator immersed in the oral traditions of Kabir and other Bhakti and Sufi poets for over a decade. He is the author of several books of poetry, fiction, and translation. His most recent books are One Palace, a Thousand Doorways, a book of translations, and I Saw Myself: Journeys with Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai (co-authored).

Vipul's work with the very well-known Kabir Project has involved writing, translations, research, curations, and the creation of a vast digital archive called 'Ajab Shahar'. During these magical journeys, he developed a deep love for singing mystic poetry in the folk music traditions and now performs nationally and internationally. He has a wide following through both his writing and his music.

Website: https://vipulrikhi.com/

