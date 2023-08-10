HarperCollins is proud to announce the publication of Savitribai Phule – Her Life, Her Relationships, Her Legacy by Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], August 10: The book is a tribute to a true visionary and a beacon of hope for generations to come, reminding readers of the power of resilience, compassion, and the lasting impact of an individual's determination to make the world a better place. It is published by HarperCollins and vaialable in Paperback with 304 pp. The price is Rs 499 and Available wherever books are sold. The Release Date is August 21, 2023.

ABOUT THE BOOK:

Less than 200 years ago, when Savitribai Phule was born, life in India was very different from the way we know it today. One's rights as a human being were determined entirely by one's birth; there were different sets of rules for men and women, Brahmins and Shudras. It was simply not possible to cross the lines. Savitribai Phule dared to break these rules.

As India's first female teacher, she demanded the impossible: dignity and education for all. Supported every step of the way by her mentor Sagunabai Kshirsagar and her friend and fellow teacher Fatima Sheikh, Savitribai waged an all-out war against social inequities. These three women persevered against the oppressive forces of society, not just to enable the education of women but for the emancipation of widows, untouchables and backward castes as well.

This is their inspiring story. Set in the mid-nineteenth century in Poona, it is an excitingly feminist and daringly irreverent tale of three women who believed in their ability to make a difference.

The author Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta says, "I feel privileged to author this exciting story of how 'education for all', irrespective of caste or gender, began in India. Featuring Savitribai Phule and her forgotten compatriots, Fatima Sheikh and Sagunabai Kshirsagar, this book is a reminder that we cannot take our freedoms for granted. Generations before us did their part to preserve and protect those freedoms. We have to play our part too by owning Savitribai's story and its message, by celebrating the teachers and mentors—male or female—who shape our lives. As we practise gratitude for the opportunities provided by these trailblazing women to us even today, we can better appreciate their gutsy journey."

Amrita Mukerji, Managing Editor, HarperCollins India, says, "The story of Savitribai Phule and her contribution to women's rights and education needs to be spread far and wide. In this book, Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta narrates Savitribai's story in an engaging and lively manner that will capture the interest of readers of every generation.

This is a book that should be read by all, and we are proud to publish it."

Here are some excerpts of advance praise for the book from esteemed personalities:

"Integrity and fortitude are the hallmarks of transformational leaders worldwide.

Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta tries to convey this message in her book on Savitribai Phule."

- N.R. Narayana Murthy

"When you count the world's greatest champions of education, make sure to include Savitribai Phule in the list."

- Andre Agassi

"Savitribai Phule was a true champion of human dignity."

- Deepak Parekh

"Savitribai Phule deserves a lasting place in our memories."

- Raghunath Anant Mashelkar

"An excellent, equitable education will build India's next generation of leaders. The important work of Savitribai Phule and her companions in the nineteenth century is a bright colour in the canvas of India's history."

- Shaheen Mistry, CEO, Teach for India

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta is a bestselling author and a reviewer for Network18. She is an active proponent of the philosophy that the right mindset can help people rescript their own lives and that of others. She is credited with the acclaimed Red Dot Experiment, a ten-year-long six-nation study on how culture impacts communication. A polyglot, she speaks five languages. Her last book Sanjeev Kumar: The Actor We All Loved was published by HarperCollins India.

30 YEARS OF HARPERCOLLINS PUBLISHERS INDIA

At HarperCollins, we believe in telling the best stories and finding the widest possible readership for our books in every format possible. We started publishing 30 years ago; a great deal has changed since then, but what has remained constant is the passion with which our authors write their books, the love with which readers receive them, and the sheer joy and excitement that we as publishers feel in being a part of the publishing process.

Over the years, we've had the pleasure of publishing some of the finest writing from the subcontinent and around the world, and some of the biggest bestsellers in India's publishing history. Our books and authors have won a phenomenal range of awards, and we ourselves have been named Publisher of the Year the greatest number of times. But nothing has meant more to us than the fact that millions of people have read the books we published, and somewhere, a book of ours might have made a difference.

As we step into our fourth decade, we go back to that one word, a word which has been a driving force for us all these years: READ.

