Harrow International School Bengaluru Wins Architecture Award; Beats 550+ entries from 49 countries

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 29: Harrow International School Bengaluru is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a Winner in the Architecture | Educational Buildings citation category at the LOOP Design Awards 2025, outperforming hundreds of entries from 49 countries. Designed by CP Kukreja Architects, the award highlights the pioneering approach to seamlessly blend heritage, ecology, and learning within its architecture.

* As a winner in the citation category for Educational Buildings for 2025, Harrow Bengaluru sets a new benchmark for educational and architectural excellence

The school's design reflects its mission of providing a Global Education for Future Leaders through a careful balance of functionality and aesthetics with classrooms, performance spaces, and sports arenas flowing into landscaped courtyards and open areas, creating an environment, rooted in the 450-year legacy of Harrow School in the UK, that is both inspiring and inclusive.

The award exemplifies how Harrow Bengaluru has redefined what a modern school campus can be, integrating global standards of design excellence with sensitivity to local culture and environment. The architecture goes beyond providing state-of-the-art facilities; it embodies the school's ethos of holistic education, cultural convergence, and camaraderie, profoundly shaping the first Harrow-branded school in India.

Notably, the Harrow Bengaluru campus embodies sustainability as a design ethic, incorporating strategies such as rainwater harvesting, bioswales, natural ventilation, shaded pedestrian networks, and the use of locally sourced materials, earning the campus a USGBC Platinum rating and setting a benchmark for sustainable educational institutions globally.

Commenting on the recognition, Dr. Aseem Chauhan, Chairman of the Board of Governors, Harrow International SchoolBengaluru, said, "This award reflects our belief that education is as much about the spaces in which it unfolds as it is about the curriculum it imparts. The environment at Harrow Bengaluru inspires curiosity, community, and a deeper awareness of culture, ecology, and global citizenship."

The LOOP Design Awards is an internationally respected platform that celebrates excellence and innovation in architecture, interiors, and product design. With entries from leading practices worldwide, the recognition positions Harrow International School Bengaluru at the forefront of global conversations on the future of education and design.

About Harrow International School Bengaluru:

Harrow International School Bengaluru carries forward the 450-year legacy of Harrow School in the UK, blending world-class British education with Indian traditions and global perspectives. Through its rigorous curriculum for upper kindergarten to grade 11, vibrant co-curricular programmes, and strong House system and pastoral care on a sprawling 60-acre campus, the school fosters both community and individuality, preparing students to lead with Courage, Honour, Humility, and Fellowship in a dynamic, interconnected world.

